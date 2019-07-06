Unless you have been living under a totally soundproof boulder, you have most likely heard about Amazon Prime Day is coming up in just a couple short weeks, on July 15, 2019. And even though the holiday itself will only last two full days, there are some awesome deals all month long. For example, Whole Foods Market's Amazon Prime July 2019 deal is coming up, and it will last almost two weeks. But, the best part is it will get you credit to use on Prime Day.

As of Wednesday, July 3, Whole Foods Market will offer Amazon Prime members a pretty incredible deal. For 13 days, until Tuesday, July 16, according to the brand, Prime members who spend at least $10 at Whole Foods Market will receive a full $10 in Amazon credit to use on Prime Day.

In order to receive the credit, Prime Members will be able to scan the Prime Code in the Whole Foods or Amazon apps when they check out, according to an email from Whole Foods Market. That way, they can then use the credit when Amazon Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15. So, it pretty much goes without saying I'll be doing all my grocery shopping at Whole Foods for the next few weeks.

OK, this is actually an incredible opportunity, if you ask me. As a dedicated Whole Foods shopper (and avid Primer), you know I'll be taking advantage of this. Keep in mind, however, you'll only get the $10 credit once. According to a Whole Foods representative, it's a one-time-only deal.

Anyone who loves a good deal is down to celebrate Prime Day, and it seems as though Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, is too. In a press release announcing the 2019 Prime Day, Wilke expressed pure excitement when asked about Prime Day. He shared, "Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day."

In the press release, Wilke continued:

Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.

Basically, if you haven't already started planning what you want to buy, I strongly suggest doing so ASAP. It'll get you ready for that two-day-long online shopping spree.

If you want to prepare for one of the biggest consumer-based holidays of the year, there are a few ways to do so. Start by shopping at Whole Foods to build up your credit. Then, peruse what you'll want to get ahead of time, just to get organized. From there, you'll be totally prepared for a successful Prime Day. Good luck out there!