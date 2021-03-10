Annie Murphy has become one of the breakout stars of Schitt's Creek. After spending six seasons as Alexis Rose, her career is now poised to take off to new heights, first with the AMC comedy Kevin Can F*** Himself, and now with a role on Netflix. Murphy has been announced as joining the cast of the 2019 hit Russian Doll, which starred Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a software engineer who finds herself stuck in a time loop after dying on her 36th birthday. But who will Annie Murphy play in Russian Doll? There's a ton of options.

The field is wide open for Murphy, partly because no one knows what will happen in the second season of the series. Season 1 began with Nadia in a gruesome version of Groundhog Day, attempting to make it to the end of her 36th birthday without dying. Unfortunately, at the end of each sequence, she failed and reset in the bathroom of her friend Maxine's apartment, at the top of the evening's birthday festivities. Along the way, she discovers she's not alone; Alan (Charlie Barnett) is also trapped in an eternal loop of death with her.

The season concludes with the two of them finally breaking free. Nadia and Alan discover the key to ending the time loop was to break out of their self-absorption that evening and help the other stay alive.

With the time loop effectively broken and their lives on a new path, Season 2 is free to go anywhere. That may be where Murphy comes in.

Several threads of Nadia's life come up in her meditation on trying to escape a fate worse than death, dying perpetually. Her childhood, for one thing, and her inability to handle relationships as a result. That makes her ripe for a family relation to blow into her life in Season 2. If Murphy played a direct relation, either a cousin or half-sister would further upset the apple cart.

But it also needn't be that complicated. One of the joys of Nadia's world is that it is a particular slice of the New York art scene. It's set very deliberately in the small corner of Manhattan where Lyonne and fellow series creators Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler spent years living. Annie Murphy is Canadian-born and bred and spent most of her career struggling to make it on the west coast. But fans can easily see her as one of Nadia's crowd.

A third option would be a new love interest for Alan. Though Nadia and Alan grow close over their endless nights of dying, their friendship is platonic. That leaves him free to find a new love interest after Season 1's breakup with Beatrice. Hopefully, one that won't dump him when he proposes marriage.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not yet have a release date. Filming for the new season is now underway.