Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, Episode 7, "The Endless."

Before its big finale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gave fans the timeless crossover they'd been waiting for as Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick reprised their Sabrina the Teenage Witch roles of Aunt Hilda and Zelda, respectively. And the OG aunties brought another blast from the past with them: Salem. While the new Salem does not sound the same as the original, it's a voice fans should recognize. If the episode had you asking who voices Salem in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it's probably because you've definitely heard the voice elsewhere in the series.

Salem Saberhagen was a big part of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom that ran from 1996 to 2003 on ABC. On that show, Salem was a former power-hungry warlock sentenced to live as a cat for his crimes. Despite that dark-sounding backstory, Salem's main purpose was to deliver sarcastic jokes and wisecracking remarks. The animatronic cat was voiced by Nick Bakay, but the voice actor did not return for Salem's comeback in CAOS.

Instead, CAOS' version of the talking cat was voiced by Luke Cook, the actor who plays Sabrina's father Lucifer in the series.

Netflix

Since Cook put on an accent to voice Salem that he does not use as Lucifer, the connection may have eluded some viewers, but the end credits of the episode list Cook as a special guest star despite the fact that Lucifer did not appear in Episode 7.

The casting decision actually makes a lot of sense when the truth about Salem is revealed at the end of the episode. Sabrina is able to figure out that Salem is actually an Eldritch Terror known as The Endless, who created the Sabrina the Teenage Witch realm to trap people forever in a never-ending sitcom. Having none other than Lucifer himself voice this sinister Salem was a great way to give a very subtle hint to viewers that the black cat was more dangerous than he seems.

In the end, things ended badly for both Salem and Lucifer, but at least Cook got a ton of fun stuff to do in Sabrina's final season, from camping it up as a demonic band manager to putting his own spin on Salem.