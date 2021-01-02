Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, Episode 7, "The Endless." Chilling Adventures of Sabrina served up a major blast from the past right before ending for good, and it's a cameo superfans have been waiting for since the horror series was first announced. The show's penultimate episode was an homage to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1996 to 2003, and it came complete with one of the show's most memorable stars. Yep, the original Salem is in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, but he came with a dark twist.

In the show's final season, Sabrina and her friends find themselves up against eight Eldritch Terrors — world-destroying monstrosities that are far more powerful than anything the witches have faced before. In an attempt to defeat The Cosmic, Sabrina's alternate-timeline clone Sabrina Morningstar is transported to a parallel realm... which will look incredibly familiar to fans of the original Sabrina series.

The new realm is a soundstage set up to film a never-ending string of episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, with both Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick reprising their original roles of Sabrina's aunts Hilda and Zelda, respectively.

Netflix

Sabrina's original aunts weren't the only blast from the past in the episode, though — the realm also included Salem, the talking black cat who was a major part of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. While Chilling Adventures of Sabrina does have its own version of Salem (a demonic familiar who comes to Sabrina in the series pilot), fans have long wondered if the new series would ever incorporate a wisecracking version of the cat as a nod to the original sitcom.

ABC

While CAOS' version of Salem is a total throwback, it also hid a spooky twist. After finding herself trapped on the soundstage, Sabrina figured out that Salem was actually one of the Eldritch Terrors himself: The Endless. His ability to warp time would have trapped Sabrina forever, forcing her to endlessly film sitcom episodes, but the arrival of the final Eldritch Terror, the Void, destroyed his realm.

The episode was a major treat for all the fans who had been waiting for a Sabrina the Teenage Witch crossover, but sadly, the final season did not deliver the other crossover fans were hoping for. After four parts with little nods and winks at its sister series, CAOS ended without pulling the trigger on a full crossover with Riverdale. At least fans got a fun Sabrina throwback before CAOS wrapped up.