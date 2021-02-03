Firefly Lane is headlined by two actors Netflix viewers know well. Sarah Chalke, who plays Kate, became a household name when she played Elliot Reid on Scrubs. Katherine Heigl, who plays Tully, broke through to TV fame as Izzie on Grey's Anatomy before heading to movies like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses. But there's a second set of actors who carry the show as the teenage versions of Tully and Kate. These two up-and-coming stars are on their way to being just as recognizable as their mega-famous counterparts. For example, Ali Skovbye, who plays Young Tully in Firefly Lane, has already been in a ton of popular projects.

Like Chalke and Heigl, there's a reason the actor playing teenage Tully looks familiar; Skovbye has been working since she was a little kid. Her first big role came at the age of eight when she started appearing in The CW shows like Smallville and Supernatural in guest roles. She's also been on Once Upon a Time, Falling Skies, and Adventures in Babysitting.

Skovbye's career really took off in 2015 when she landed the role of Becky on Hallmark's long-running hit soap, When Calls the Heart. From there, she got cast in Amazon's prestige TV series The Man in the High Castle. Her most recent gig was on the USA Network in the mystery series The Gourmet Detective.

Another reason Skovbye may look familiar is because many fans will recognize her older sister, Tiera Skovbye, who also started as a child actor. Tiera is best known for playing Robin, the daughter of Zelena and Robin Hood in Once Upon a Time, and also for her role as Polly Cooper on Riverdale.

The role of Young Tully is the biggest lead the younger Skovbye has landed to date, and it will almost certainly be instrumental in raising her profile for bigger projects. Plus, Netflix has a tendency to cast the same actors when headlining new projects (hello, Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things going on to star in Enola Holmes). A successful run in Firefly Lane may put Skovbye toward the front of the line for other roles for the streamer.

Skovbye doesn't currently have any projects announced following Firefly Lane, most likely because the cast is waiting to see if Season 2 is a go or not first.