Firefly Lane, Netflix's newest family drama, is based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Though it takes a more circuitous path through the lives of main characters Tully and Kate, who have been BFFs for 30 years, it covers several of the same decades, from when they first meet in 1974 to their lives reaching a crossroads in 2003. But with the final episodes ending on multiple cliffhangers, fans wonder, will Firefly Lane get a Season 2 at Netflix?

Warning: Spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 1 follow. There have been lots of book-to-screen adaptations that have been major hits for TV and streaming. They include Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Queen's Gambit, just to name a few. But all of these adaptations have one thing in common: They use up the plot of the entire book by the end of Season 1. That makes it a bit difficult for those that get renewed for a second season since they have to come up with more plot to cover what happened next.

Firefly Lane, on the other hand, clearly thought ahead to a possible second season. Instead of using up the whole book, the series decided to divide the story in half. One running scene is set two years in the future where Tully and Kate are no longer speaking and haven't been for some time. But the fight that produces this estrangement, which is one of the novel's most significant turning points, never actually happens in Season 1.

Netflix

It's not the only cliffhanger the show leaves dangling in the finale. There's also Kate's husband Johnny, an embedded journalist in Iraq, who may or may not be dead after a landmine blows up his platoon. But the fight between Kate and Tully, the aftermath, and their eventual reconciliation are significant book plot points needing another ten episodes to cover.

And that's not getting into the events of Firefly Lane's actual sequel novel, Fly Away. If the show chose to adapt that too, the show could go three or even four seasons.

Netflix has not indicated one way or the other if a renewal is in the cards yet. But with a whole second half of Firefly Lane still to go, it's hard to imagine the series won't at least get at least one more round of episodes, if not more.

All 10 episodes of Firefly Lane Season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.