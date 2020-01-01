Netflix's latest drama series Spinning Out is pretty intense, to say the least. The show tells the story of a group of figure skaters in Sun Valley, Idaho, and their intense journey toward Olympic glory. It's a journey filled with plenty of emotional and physical pain, and it's not for the faint of heart. Luckily, Amanda Zhou's character Jenn in Spinning Out brings lots of humor to the show to balance things out.

Based on the world of Spinning Out, figure skating is a pretty demanding sport. It requires hours upon hours of training both on and off the ice. Plus, there's also the emotional toll that all that wear and tear on your body brings. No one knows that better than Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), who has to manage all the stress of skating while also living with mental illness and an overbearing mother. Luckily for Kat, she has her best friend Jenn by her side.

Jenn is also a figure skater, but even with all the pressures of the sport, she tends to have a sense of humor throughout it all. For instance, when Kat complains about her mom to Jenn, Jenn responds by making a joke about real-life skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, saying, "I could whack her in the knee with a bat, or is that too '90s?" Does it get any darker or funnier than that? It's that kind of irreverent humor that makes Kat crack a smile, and that makes Jenn such a likable character.

Spinning Out is one of Zhou's first big credits, so you might not recognize her. She had a role as a waitress in IT Chapter Two and a small role on the Canadian series Blood and Water. But, acting comes naturally to her because she has show business in her blood. Her grandmother Xuan Zhou was an actress in Shanghai during the jazz era. That's a fact that Zhou seems to be especially proud of, since she includes it in her Instagram bio. Speaking of Zhou's Instagram, it's full of lots of fun peeks into her life. She posts lots of pics of her friends and family as well as behind-the-scenes shots from her life on set.

Zhou is a true scene-stealer every time she's on screen. If her performance in Spinning Out is any indication, get ready to be seeing a lot more of her soon.

