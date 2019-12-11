Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out’ Trailer Teases The Twisted World Of Figure Skating

If there's one thing dark sports movies have taught audiences, it's that it's easy for athletes to spin out of control. Well, in Netflix's Spinning Out trailer, it looks like the main character will also be doing some literal spinning. The new series follows elite figure skater Kat Baker (The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario) who considers ending her career after an injury. However, she reconsiders when she gets the opportunity to compete in a pairs competition alongside resident bad boy Justin (Arrow's Evan Roderick). Per Netflix's official synopsis, "She soon realizes that in order to chase her skating dreams, she’ll have to overcome fractured family relationships, a rocky partnership, and personal demons that threaten to derail everything she’s worked for."

The stakes get even higher once you throw in Kat's overbearing and emotionally abusive mom, who's played by Mad Men's January Jones. In the trailer, she has the terrifying line, "You were perfect, but now when I look at you, all I see is wasted potential. You’ll never be a champion. Never!” She's refocused her attention on Kat's younger sister Serena (Willow Shields, who fans will recognize from The Hunger Games), but that doesn't deter Kat from sticking it out on the ice. "Skating’s like breathing,” she says. “I can’t imagine not doing it. And if I stopped, it’d feel like drowning.”

Netflix on YouTube

The Spinning Out trailer is filled with dramatic moments, including a hint of a deep, dark secret in Kat's past. It all contributes to the trailer's intense thriller tone and gives it some major Black Swan vibes. But, it isn't all dark and disturbing. One of the series' guest stars is the pocketful of sunshine in human form known as Jonathan Van Ness. The Queer Eye star will play Bruce, “a former skater turned big-time choreographer from Michigan." It's the perfect role for Van Ness, who's made his love of figure skating very clear on his Instagram account. He joins a cast that's rounded out by Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, and Kaitlyn Leeb.

All ten episodes of Spinning Out's Season 1 drop on Wednesday, Jan. 1 on Netflix.