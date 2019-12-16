You returns to Netflix for Season 2 on Dec. 26 with a host of new actors playing roles in serial-killer Joe's new life in Los Angeles. One of the most exciting newcomers is The Haunting of Hill House's Victoria Pedretti, who will star alongside Penn Badgley in the next chapter of the series. You see, with a new city comes a new romantic interest (or, more likely, target) for Joe, and Vitoria Pedretti will take on this role in Season 2 of Netflix's You. So, who is this person who will assumedly go head-to-head with Joe onscreen? Here's what you need to know.

In You, Pedretti will take on the leading role of Love Quinn, an ironic name for Joe's new "love," fans might note. According to TVLine, Love is a grocery store manager with dreams of becoming a chef, which makes her seem eerily similar to Joe's exes, Candace (a musician with dreams of making it big) and Beck (a writer with dreams of publishing a book). It's clear Joe has a thing for women with ambition who might need to lean on him for support in reaching their goals, so audiences should already be pretty wary about how Love will fare after getting together with the charming creep.

Unlike Joe's previous target, Beck, Love apparently is not into the world of social media and is instead "focused on leading an interesting life." This might make Love an easier target for Joe, who almost got exposed several times by Beck's internet searches, but it also might make it harder for him to keep tabs on her. But Joe always seems to find his way in; according to TVLine, when Joe meets Love, she'll be healing from a deep grief, and she and Joe will bond over over their sense of loss.

Pereddi told Cosmopolitan she prepared for the role of Love by putting herself in her character's shoes. The Philadelphia native moved to the Los Angeles neighborhood Silver Lake, where she embraced typical "LA things" like astrology and brushing up on her knowledge of celebrity socialites. She told Cosmopolitan, "I tried to think about what it would be like to grow up with a lot of money, with all the resources that a lot of these people have."

Pedretti seems like a natural addition to the stalker-drama cast, as she isn't new to creepy stories. She got her big break playing Eleanor "Nell" Crain on Netflix's hit show The Haunting of Hill House, which launched October 2018. She later appeared on the silver screen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in July 2019, playing "Lulu", a Charles Manson follower.

Viewers will get to see how creepy her latest role is when Pedretti shows up in Season 2 of You, which premieres on Netflix on Dec. 26.