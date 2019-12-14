We all have our strengths, but some are born with a few more (read: much cooler) strengths than others. It's remarkable how some people can seemingly do it all, and when it comes to being a multi-talented performer, there's one person from a little K-Pop group called TWICE who comes to mind. Because, while TWICE's music speaks for itself, there's even more you should know about the ladies making some of the best K-Pop bops of our generation, especially when it comes to Chaeyoung. These facts about TWICE's Chaeyoung will impress you to no end.

There's a few reasons for this, but, most importantly, it's the fact that her talent knows no bounds. Chaeyoung is a serious triple threat. Not only is Chaeyoung a singer and a dancer, she's also TWICE's main rapper. Yep, Chaeyoung can spit bars, y'all.

That being said, Chaeyoung has also perfected the art of packing a punch while remaining absolutely adorable. She is the shortest member of TWICE, and also one of the youngest. At 20 years old, she is the second youngest member of the group, two months ahead of Tzuyu.

One of the most impressive things to note about Chaeyoung is how early she hit the ground running in her entertainment career.

When she auditioned to join JYP Entertainment, the same company behind your fave K-Pop groups like GOT7 and MAMAMOO, Chaeyoung was just 13 years old. Yes, 13. Obvi, the audition went well, because she officially made her career debut with Twice in 2015, and never looked back.

In addition to slaying on-stage with TWICE, Chaeyoung has also been known to lend a helping hand to other K-Pop groups. She previously appeared in the music videos for both GOT7's "Stop Stop It" and miss A's "Only You".

I'm convinced Chaeyoung isn't missing a singular creative gene, and, apparently, she's also talented when it comes to putting pen to paper.

Chaeyoung is an avid artist and has even drawn some of TWICE's album artwork. She was the mastermind behind the cover for TWICE’s limited edition Page Two album, and Chaeyoung has also designed for SPRIS shoes.

What did we do to deserve Chaeyoung? It's a question I don't have the answer to, but we're definitely #blessed she's out here making music for all of us, and being so damn impressive while doing so.