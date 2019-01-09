Unless you’ve been living under a rock in the new year you’ve probably heard of the nation’s newest craze, The Masked Singer, and already have some conclusions on who the standout of the show, The Lion, might be. Self described as “Hollywood royalty” among other clues, many fans of The Masked Singer believe The Lion could be a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family or Carrie Underwood or well, anyone famous really. The Lion, who dazzled on the premiere episode, has sparked interest on social media with Twitter users guessing that the fierce feline could also go on to win the competition.

Airing on Wednesday nights, The Masked Singer is a new reality singing competition series that features 12 celebrities competing against one another with a unique twist – their identities are hidden behind elaborate costumes and their voices altered as to not give away any hints on who they may be. Dressed as different personas such as a Deer, Pineapple, or Alien to name a few, the celebrities give hints about their identity before performing a song for the panel of judges who then must determine who stays and who goes.

One singer has already been outed as NFL star Antonio Brown and in the coming weeks viewers will discover who is behind each costume. And with The Lion standing out at the forefront to the judges, audience, and viewers at home, everyone is guessing who it could be behind the mask.

Before her performance of Fergie’s "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)" on last Wednesday’s (Jan. 2) show, The Lion gave viewers a set of clues about her identity and with so many possibilities of who the Lion could be, here’s a look at the clues given to determine who she is:

She Is A Notable Person The first clue The Lion gave was that this was her chance for viewers to see her perform without any “preconceived notions” of who she is. Because of that, fans began to speculate that she is a notable and very famous person who many know.

She Could Be Considered Hollywood Royalty After making a comment that some may consider her “Hollywood royalty,” many began to speculate that The Lion could be a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. With the famous family always in the news and constantly on everyone’s mind, it would come as no shock that the arguably biggest family in Hollywood would be conceived as such.

She Is Stepping Away From Her Pride The Lion also gave a clue that she is stepping away from her pride leading many to once again consider a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family could be behind the mask. With the famous family so tight and close, the idea of stepping away from one another, or their pride, would make sense. Many other fans think she could be Rumor Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.