The Kardashian-Jenner empire looms large over our modern pop culture landscape, conquering the realms of reality television, beauty products, social media stardom, fashion, and tabloid culture in general. And now, fans think that one of the famous sisters is launching a surprise music career in front of our very eyes... without us even knowing about it! Fox's new anonymous singing competition series The Masked Singer premiered on Wednesday night, and viewers think one of the most popular singers of the night may be a Kardashian in disguise. So who is on the The Masked Singer, and could a member of America's royal family be among the cast? Let's get into all the theories and speculations.

First, we need to go over what The Masked Singer even is. The new reality competition series is based on the uber-popular South Korean show King of Mask Singer, and it will feature 12 celebrities competing to see who is the best singer — the twist is that every celebrity has their identity concealed throughout the process. Obviously, this can lead to some huge surprises, as viewers try to put together which famous face might be hiding under each mask.

Wednesday night's big premiere has already unveiled one contestant after the first elimination, and some initial guesses already seem very convincing regarding a couple of the singers. The Hippo, who was sent home in the premiere episode, was revealed to be NFL star Antonio Brown, and most of Twitter seems to be in agreement that the Peacock is Donny Osmond and that Tori Spelling is likely beneath the Unicorn mask... although those are still just guesses.

But the big mystery of the show is clearly going to be who is under the Lion mask. The Lion emerged from the series premiere as one of the clear frontrunners to win the show after an impressive performance of "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody" by Fergie. The judges were quick to marvel at Lion's talent, while also all guessing that she must be the most famous celebrity competing on the show.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

Adding to the intrigue was Lion's intro video, in which the masked celeb dropped some hints about her identity. Notably, Lion stated that she wanted to perform without anyone having "preconceived notions" about her, which suggests she is probably a big name not known for singing. The Lion also described herself as "Hollywood royalty," and noted that she was stepping away from her pride to stand on her own. Sounds like she is known for having a pretty famous family, huh?

After clues like that, it is no wonder that Twitter exploded with fans guessing that the Lion must be one of the Kardashians. I mean, it is the first name to come to mind when "Hollywood royalty" is mentioned these days, plus all the talk of a famous family and combating preconceived notions is a dog whistle to any Kardashian fan.

And there are even more reasons to suspect a Kardashian-Jenner is under that Lion mask, which I have dutifully compiled for your perusal below:

The Lion sang a (not particularly popular) Fergie single, and the Kardashian family is very close with Fergie. Kim appeared in Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" music video, and Kendall starred in Fergie's "Enchanté" music video.

The Kardashians have dabbled in music before. Who could forget Kim's iconic single "Jam (Turn It Up)," and suspiciously, Kylie Jenner was suspected of secretly starting a pop singing career a couple years back when her makeup release was accompanied by a music video for a song called "Glosses" featuring an unrevealed female singer.

The Kardashians love to put on disguises. A few years back, Kim put on full prosthetics to completely change her identity and surprise her family on the show Celebrities Undercover. The family's love of undercover pranks is well documented over all the seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well, so a show like The Masked Singer seems like it would definitely appeal to the sisters' love of disguises and surprises.

Of course, the next big question would be which Kardashian-Jenner could be under the mask. We already got a taste of Kim's autotuned singing on "Jam," and it does not really sound similar to Lion's performance, and Lion also seems to be too tall to be Kourtney or Kylie. So my money is on either Kendall or Khloe to have the surprisingly amazing singing voice and belting their heart out on The Masked Singer. Can you imagine if Kendall Jenner actually becomes a bona fide pop star in 2019 because of this show!? Wild!

Be sure to keep up with The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox to find out who all these masked celebrities are.