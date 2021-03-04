Selena Gomez has got that jealous love. At least, according to her new song she does. The singer released a bilingual banger called "Selfish Love" on March 4, and it's all about the jealousy of a toxic relationship. But who is Selena Gomez's "Selfish Love" about? The lyrics are pretty cryptic, y'all.

Sel's new song also features DJ Snake, and the two take turns exchanging verses in both English and Spanish. The track is the only bilingual song on Gomez's upcoming EP, Revelacíon, which marks her first Spanish-language body of work.

In addition to previously releases singles "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo," the mini-album will feature several new songs including "Buscando Amor" ("Looking for Love"), "Vicio" ("Addicted") and "Adiós" ("Goodbye").

The album is a special one for Gomez, who has been looking forward to releasing Spanish-language music for quite some time. "I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" she said in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

There's no way to tell right off the bat who her latest single was written about. The lyrics are dicey, but not very specific, and it could have been written about any of Sel's exes. Perhaps it was penned with JB in mind, or, her most-recent ex, The Weekend. More than likely, though, it's fictional. After all, those relationships ended a long time ago.

You can see the full English lyrics for "Selfish Love" below.

VERSE 1

No one has to tell me

You talk to other girls

And I confess to loving it

Baby, it makes me want to have you (To have you)

PRE-CHORUS

Just a little crush

Got me over here thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else cares

I know we got trust

But you be gettin 'me thinkin' that somebody else cares, somebody else care

CHORUS

You want my jealousy

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)

This is a game between you and me, you me, you and me

POST-CHORUS

Yeah yeah

You know that we got trust

Yeah Yeah

VERSE 2

How they look at me is obvious

Makes you want to mark you to your territory

This secret between the 'two of us

I know it makes you want to have me

PRE-CHORUS

I get just a little rush

When you're over there thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else care (Ooh, ooh)

You know we got trust

But then again you thinkin 'that somebody else cares, somebody else care

CHORUS

I want your jealousy

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)

This is a game between you and me, you me, you and me

POST-CHORUS

Yeah yeah

You know that we got trust

Yeah yeah

OUTRO

DJ Snake

Eh

Selena Gomez

Yeah

Eh