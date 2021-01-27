Get excited, Selenators, because Selena Gomez's Revelación album details are shaping up to be spectacular. The new album from Sel will mark her fourth studio record, and will be released entirely in Spanish. It will undoubtedly be different than anything she's ever done, and if you're not sure what to expect, I've got you covered.

When Spanish-language promo materials like billboards with the song title "De Una Vez" first started popping up, fans weren't sure whether Sel was releasing a one-off single or gearing up to unveil an entire Spanish album. Well, she confirmed the latter on Jan. 27, promising fans a full Spanish EP in March. The lead single "De Una Vez" arrived on Jan. 15 and had fans dancing along at home. For Gomez, the song held a special place in her heart for one major reason.

"I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?" she explained in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Sel also admitted she feels like she sings "better" in Spanish, and, thankfully, there's more music magic where "De Una Vez" came from. Ahead of her Spanish album release, here's everything to know.

Revelación Tracklist:

We don't know the full tracklist for Revelación just yet, but we do know several of the song titles. In addition to "De Una Vez," Gomez is also set to release a song called "Baila Conmigo."

Revelación Music Videos:

Gomez has already released one music video in conjunction with her Revelación album. You can watch the video for "De Una Vez" below.

Revelación Album Art

Gomez unveiled the cover art for her Spanish language album on Jan. 27, where she was seen wearing a gorgeous red gown and rocking a long braid.

Revelación Release Date

Revelación will be here before you know it. The long-awaited album got an official release date on Jan. 27, when Sel confirmed the record and told fans to keep an eye out for it to drop this spring. "REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT," she wrote on Instagram.