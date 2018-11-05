OK. Everyone strap into the Ariana Grande rollercoaster ride because it is about to take off again. The "God Is A Woman" pop star has had some truly intense years, most recently calling things off with her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. The engagement happened during the release of her triumphant new album, Sweetener, which included a love song to Davidson aptly titled, "Pete Davidson." Now that they've broken up, Grande is bringing all of her exes back into the songwriting mix, including Ricky Alvarez. Exactly who is Ricky Alvarez, you might ask? You might remember him as one of Grande's backup dancers or an accomplice in Donut-Licking-gate. If not, I'll jog your memory.

Walk with me.

The year was 2015. It was a simpler time. Grande and a few of her friends including then-boyfriend Alvarez saddled up to a donut shop where cameras caught them licking, yes licking, the merchandise. Fans can see Alvarez and Grande seemingly talking over their game plan to touch their tongues to the sweet treats, and eventually, Grande just goes for it. Alvarez follows suit much to her delight. Later, she and Alvarez steal a smooch before an employee drops a tray of donuts in front of the happy couple, prompting Grande to announce, "I hate America."

K.

It's all pretty immature and silly, but still part of Alvarez's fifteen minutes of fame nonetheless.

Here's the footage:

Armando Bell on YouTube

Grande later apologized, claiming her remarks about America stemmed from her frustrations with childhood obesity.

Anyway.

Alvarez and Grande dated for about a year before calling it quits.

Today, Grande's dipping into her past relationships and bringing them to the forefront of her fan's minds with her new song, "Thank U, Next." In the opening lyrics, Grande directly references her past four famous boyfriends including Alvarez, Big Sean, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson.

The opening lyrics are:

Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel.

One fan joked on Twitter about how Alvarez and Sean must be feeling hearing their names mentioned in the new song. However, Grande claims they both heard the tune before it came out.

Grande also ensured fans "Thank U, Next" is not meant to be a diss track. "No drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth," she tweeted.

Other lyrics in the song go:

One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain / Now I'm so amazing / Say I've loved and I' ve lost / But that's not what I see / So look what I got / Look what you taught me / And for that I say / Thank u, next / Thank u, next / Thank u, next... I'm so f*cking grateful for my ex.

None of Grande's exes commented on the song by the time of publication, but that doesn't mean Davidson won't bring it up in a future comedy show.

For now, you can enjoy the bop here.

Thank you, next.