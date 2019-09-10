As a season of Bachelor in Paradise winds down, the beach's new arrivals most likely stem from a pool of contestants who didn't last very long on their original seasons. Not every Night One castoff can become a beloved Grocery Store Joe, but they can sure try. Another early-eliminated contestant has entered Season 6, so who is Revian on Bachelor in Paradise? The esthetician didn't last long on Colton Underwood's Bachelor season, but her chances of finding love may improve on the beach.

When she arrived in Mexico on Sept. 9's episode, Revian gravitated toward Connor Saeli, who was newly single after Caelynn Miller-Keyes chose to leave Paradise with former suitor Dean Unglert. Revian asked Connor out on a date, briefly curing his breakup blues. "I'm sorry for being a little down this morning," Connor said on their outing. "At the end of the day, it just shows that she's not the right one for me and it's just time to move on."

One of several women to not receive a rose on Colton's first night as Bachelor, Revian didn't leave much of an impression with viewers. However, she did film an intro package for the Bachelor premiere, and although it didn't make it into the episode's final cut, the clip sheds light on Revian's personality. "I work in the beauty industry and I'm a nurse," she told cameras, explaining her specialty as working with Botox and fillers. "I get to help people feel good on the inside as well as making them pretty on the outside."

"My parents actually got married after knowing each other for a week," Revian said in the video. "They met at an airport in China. [My dad] met my mom on a Sunday and met my grandfather on a Wednesday and they were married by the next Sunday."

Welp, it sounds like Revian wouldn't have had as many qualms about a speedy engagement as Final Rose pick Cassie Randolph did.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Based on her introduction, Revian was extremely open to finding love on The Bachelor, but clicking with Colton wasn't in the cards for her. Her ABC bio reads:

Revian is an esthetician from Los Angeles. When she's not helping people feel beautiful, she loves to attend music festivals. She's also fluent in Mandarin. She once flew across the country to meet a guy she met on the internet. Her favorite author is Stephen King. Travel and food are her two main passions.

Was this music festival enthusiast also at Blake Horstmann's hookup haven of Stagecoach? Her social media points toward her missing out, but according to her Instagram, she was at the 2019 Coachella festival. I guess no one told her where the real Bachelor festival hangout was this year.

At the end of their date, Revian was hopeful about receiving Connor's rose that week, but fans will have to wait and see if Connor's mood after Caelynn's exit improves enough for him to pursue Revian. For Revian's sake, here's hoping he's interested. After all, did you really compete on the Bachelor franchise if you never received a rose?

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10, on ABC.