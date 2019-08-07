Blake's Instagram About His 'Bachelor In Paradise' Drama Is Really Intense

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise has just started and already it's full of drama. And it's pretty clear there is one guy who is at the center of almost all the problems: Blake Horstmann. Blake has been involved with multiple women who are on Paradise this season, and at least one of those women arrived in Mexico ready to confront him about it. Caelynn Miller-Keyes stirred up a lot of drama surrounding his relationship and hookup history, and he took to social media on Aug. 6 to defend himself. Blake's Instagram about his Bachelor in Paradise drama is super intense, so get ready.

During their second night in Paradise, Caelynn brought to light Blake's connections with many women on the show — including herself, Hannah Godwin, Kristina Schulman, and Tayshia Adams — and later confronted Blake about how he ended his relationship with her. During their conversation, Caelynn burst into tears because she felt Blake was ignoring her, and Blake began to panic. He said he was feeling like he needed to get out of Paradise because he was so upset about his reputation and how he had hurt Caelynn. Apparently, he's still pretty upset about how everything went down with Caelynn, because he posted about it on Instagram in real-time while the drama was unfolding on TV. During the airing of the second episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Blake shared his side of the story with his followers.

First Blake apologized for having been disrespectful to several of the Bachelor in Paradise women during the Stagecoach festival. He wrote:

I've felt a lot of shame and have been in a dark place for a while now and especially these last few months. It's still something I am working through. I take full responsibility for my actions at Stagecoach and will forever regret the decision I made that weekend. The women involved did not deserve that. I realize now that I hurt these women and I deeply regret that. I've done a lot of self reflection since and I have learned a lot from my mistakes.

But after apologizing, Blake said he wasn't able to fully defend himself while filming the show. He refuted a bunch of Caelynn's claims, saying he never ghosted Caelynn, he did not call her a mistake, and they were never in a relationship. He also said he never silenced Caelynn, and he said that accusation was what made him want to defend himself on social media. Elite Daily reached out to Caelynn for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

He said he decided to release his text exchanges with Caelynn to prove the true nature of their relationship.

Blake wrote:

This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have. Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth.

Blake released several screenshots of text exchanges on his Instagram stories, which include several texts from a contact named "Caelynn" asking for only a casual relationship. One text said: "If I come over it's strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less."

Blake also released another conversation apparently with Caelynn that he said took place one week before Bachelor in Paradise, when news of their relationship leaked to the public. In the exchange, Caelynn appeared to write, "I really don't want to tell people but I also don't want people finding out and looking like a liar." Another text said, "If we play it off as not being a big deal [then] it's not." If these messages are really from her, Caelynn's feelings about the whole situation on Bachelor in Paradise seem to differ from how she was feeling before the show.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.