Second chances are definitely possible in Bachelor Nation, but Bachelor in Paradise contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes probably wasn't expecting Dean Unglert to take advantage of these loose rules. A clean-shaven Dean returned to the beach to ask Caelynn to leave with him, so now fans are wondering: Are Caelynn and Dean dating after Bachelor in Paradise? After doubting their bond, Caelynn agreed to leave the show with him.

Sweeping Caelynn off her feet after she confronted Blake Horstmann about their hookup history, Dean's rocky history in Paradise made Caelynn wary. When he appeared on Season 4, he created a messy love triangle with Danielle Lombard and fellow Season 6 returnee Kristina Schulman, dragging both women along before trying to pursue both of them after filming wrapped. Following a short-lived relationship with Bachelor Winter Games' Lesley Murphy, Dean seemed to come with warning bells upon his return to Paradise.

Regardless of his past, Dean's nomadic life in a van intrigued Caelynn. Although she knew he was capable of hurting her, she grew closer with him, wanting some kind of reassurance about their future together. But Dean wouldn't budge when Caelynn prodded him for more details about their relationship outside of Paradise. "I think you'd be miserable as my girlfriend," he told her.

Although she worried if she should call things off, Caelynn remained in her Paradise pairing. However, after giving her a rose during an elimination ceremony (which also happened to take place on Caelynn's birthday), Dean took her aside. "I didn't expect to have an actual, real connection with someone," he told her. "But you know my weird history with this ... I know I won't be able to get to where you need me to be at the end of this."

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Dean's departure sent a heartbroken Caelynn toward new arrival Connor Saeli, but not long after he left, Dean returned to the beach, and his proposition upon returning sparked Caelynn's curiosity. "I knew I needed to come here and tell you I wanted us to try and be in a relationship," he explained. "I came here to ask you if you would leave Paradise with me today."

Caelynn was clearly torn. "There's an easy choice here and a difficult choice," she said before taking Connor aside.

Her new man was convinced Dean's actions didn't prove he was ready to settle down. "What happens if you're actually together and things get tough?" Connor asked. "Is he going to leave like he did before? I think leaving before shows the person he is and I don't think he's changed."

Connor thought the decision was obvious, but Caelynn was still struggling. She called Dean out on talking about his struggles as a boyfriend, but Dean knew how to respond. "I don't think I'll improve on those issues unless I stand up and take them head on," Dean said. "I wouldn't waste my time in coming back and pursuing something that I didn't think was worth pursuing."

"I know the decision I want to make, I'm just scared," Caelynn said. "I'm scared of getting hurt again ... I'm always trying to better myself and challenge myself and I want someone who challenges him."

"I can't tell you exactly what'll happen next, but I know I want to try," Dean said. "I want to try and I want to figure things out and I want to be with you ... You put a smile on my face every time I see you and I don't want that to stop."

Ultimately, Caelynn agreed to trying things out and take a ride in Dean's van. While Connor was left blindsided, Caelynn was ready for her new adventure. She left the beach with Dean, admitting she wasn't sure if she was making the right decision but still smiling. Like a good mutual ex, Kristina offered to come to her aid if Dean hurt her, which was a nice moment for the two women who have been at odds this season.

Despite Connor's apparent pain and Kristina's seemingly ominous words, Dean and Caelynn seemed comfortable with each other as they left the beach. "It wasn't easy to get here, but we got here and that's all that matters," Dean said in his exit car with Caelynn.

They might have ridden off into the sunset together, but fans will have to wait and see if Caelynn and Dean have made it in the real world in Sept. 17's reunion special. Anyone following Caelynn's social media already has a strong hint that the two are still together. Following the airing of the reunion, the former beauty queen posted a series of Paradise screenshots of herself and Dean on Instagram, writing, "They say you don’t know a good thing till it’s gone... I think it’s time to bring the mustache back."

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 10, on ABC.