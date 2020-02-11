Malika Haqq and Khloé Kardashian's relationship is ultimate bestie goals. They've been friends ever since they were teenagers, and have experienced each other's respective careers blossom before their eyes, as well as each other's personal milestones, like when Haqq announced her pregnancy in September 2019. Kardashian recently threw a baby shower to celebrate Haqq's pregnancy, and Haqq posted so many photos of the party on IG. To fans' surprise, Haqq also announced the father of her child is none other than O.T. Genasis. If you don't know who is O.T. Genasis, know that he and Haqq had an on-and-off relationship for years.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will recognize Haqq from the reality show. She and Kardashian have been friends for over two decades, so when Haqq announced her pregnancy last September, Kardashian was over the moon for her friend.

"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!," Kardashian wrote on IG.

To commemorate the occasion, Kardashian threw Haqq the most lavish and thoughtful baby shower ever on Feb. 10. Fans expected to see members of the Kardashian and Haqq family in attendance, but they didn't expect to see Haqq's ex O.T. Genasis there, too. As it turns out, he is actually the father of Haqq's baby, and both he and Haqq are incredibly happy to welcome their first child together.

According to People, Haqq made the huge reveal during an emotional speech at the party. "Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me," Haqq said. "I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy."

Presley Ann/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Genasis then confirmed the news over on his IG. "My son on da way...Give me a baby name now...GO!!!," he captioned a picture of himself from the party.

O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Odis Flores, is a 32-year-old rapper and songwriter signed under Busta Rhymes' label, Conglomerate Records. According to Complex, ever since Genasis joined the label, Busta Rhymes has served as his mentor.

Although you might not recognize his name, it's likely you've heard a few of Genasis' hit singles, like his 2015 track "CoCo," which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 20, and his 2016 single "Cut It," featuring Young Dolph, which spent 20 weeks on the chart as well and peaked at No. 35.

O.T. Genasis on YouTube

Music aside, Genasis has also made headlines for his on-and-off relationship with Haqq. The two stars were first romantically linked in 2017, before reportedly breaking up in May 2018. However, just a few days after their reported breakup, Haqq shared a mirror selfie with Genasis, confirming they were back together again. "I’m cute. He’s special. We better together," she captioned her post.

In October 2018, Genasis shared an open love letter to Haqq, writing, "You’re not only my partner but my best friend..God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing. This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika ❤️."

Although Haqq and Genasis have since broken up again, they clearly respect each other and are looking forward to raising their baby boy together.