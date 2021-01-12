Going onto The Bachelor is definitely an emotional decision. Not only are you dating (and potentially falling in love with) a guy who's dating a bunch of other people, but you're also doing it on national television. Naturally, tensions are high, but the drama and high AF stakes are part of what makes it so fun to watch. The other part, of course, is the cast. Some contestants tend to stand out more than others, and Marylynn on Matt's Bachelor season is one who fans are already enthralled by.

The 28-year-old currently lives in Studio City, California, where she works as an event coordinator. And while Marylynn's current job title is pretty impressive, the one she's working toward might be even more so. According to her ABC bio, Marylynn "hopes to start several companies focused around promoting environmental welfare and healthy lifestyle choices." Plus, she wants to start a nonprofit that helps reduce single-use plastic.

Since she has a lot of big dreams, Marylynn said she will need her partner to "share her goals of making the world a better place." Luckily for Marylynn, Matt's a well known philanthropist. He founded ABC Food Tours, which encourages physical and mental wellness for children from underserved communities in New York City.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In addition to needing someone who's passionate about giving back, Marylynn "doesn't see herself with anyone who is lazy, introverted, or doesn't prioritize their heath and hygiene." Her ideal partner is stable, will love her unconditionally, and will "be a rock for her when life throws the inevitable curve ball their way." Looking into the future, she wants to get married and adopt some rescue dogs with the love of her life by her side.

From the looks of her Instagram, Marylynn's currently enjoying spending time at the beach, hanging out with friends, and sharing her mission to live a greener life. Unfortunately, she got tied up in some drama with Queen Victoria in Week 2, so fans will have to see if her days are numbered or she outlives the drama as Matt's journey as the Bachelor continues to unfold.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.