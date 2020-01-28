Champagne-gate rocked the Twitterverse after Episode 2 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, and contestant Kelsey Weier was the center of it all. But despite her recent beverage-related claim to fame, Kelsey is a whole lot more than meme material. So, for fans wondering who Kelsey is on Peter's Bachelor season, here's an overview of the woman vying for her pilot's heart.

Kelsey is a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa. She has two sisters, one of whom is actually her twin (although they're fraternal, so don't expect a Kelsey look-alike to show up anytime soon). She also has one major thing in common with Pilot Pete's past love interest, Hannah B.: She's a pageant queen. Kelsey was crowned Miss Iowa in 2017 and even went on to compete at Miss USA.

At 28 years old, Kelsey is one of the older contestants on Peter's season of The Bachelor, and her ABC bio says her age gives her an advantage: "She has presumably lived more life than many of the other girls and knows what she wants: Peter Weber," it says. Her bio also mentions she describes herself as "feisty and stubborn," which was evidenced by her champagne incident with Hannah Ann, when she thought her fellow contestant took the 2-year-old bottle of bubbly Kelsey brought to share with Peter. It was supposedly all a simple mix-up, and she did end up getting some one-on-1-one time with Peter after all was said and done... even if she did have the remaining champagne bottle literally explode in her face after she tried to take a sip.

On ABC's Meet The Women video, Chris Harrison called Kelsey "One of the most emotional women," in the cast, adding: "She coined the phrase '#cryingiscool.'" Of course, this makes sense to fans who witnessed her one-on-one date with Peter in the Jan. 27th episode. The pair spent the day racing soapbox cars in Cleveland, followed by a romantic dinner and fireworks. "Kelsey is one of the sweetest girls I've met," said Peter to cameras after the first portion of their date.

ABC

During the dinner portion of the date, Kelsey opened up to Peter about her past: "I'm the way I am for a reason. A lot of my character traits come from my parents divorce," she said, explaining how the experience split up her family and kept her speaking to her father for over a decade. Peter appreciated the openness. "I can see how strong of a woman you are and how much love you want to give a family one day, and that's exactly the kind of person I want to share my life with," he told her before offering her a rose, making it clear he — and fans — will be seeing more of Kelsey as the season continues.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.