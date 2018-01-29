Who Is JD McCrary? The ‘Lion King’ Star Took The Grammys Stage With Childish Gambino

The 60th Grammy Awards went down on Sunday, Jan. 28. It was a night filled with mind-blowing snubs (people are shocked Bruno Mars won Album of the Year over Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z), but the performances from all of the artists made us (almost) forget the bullsh*t moments. Childish Gambino performed his song "Terrified" at the Grammys, and I'm pretty sure he's one of the most talented people on the planet?? He brought a kid named JD McCrary on stage to perform the end of the song with him, leaving viewers wondering: Who is JD McCrary? Well, he's apparently Donald Glover's (aka Childish Gambino's) co-star in the upcoming Lion King remake!

Glover is playing the adult Simba in the remake of the Disney classic, and McCrary is playing young Simba. So we had both Simbas on stage while Nala (Beyoncé) watched from the audience and we didn't even know it. What a night. What a blessing. What a time. What a world. Childish Gambino's Grammys performance was one of the many incredible performances of the night. Other noteworthy performances came from Kesha, Lady Gaga, Ben Platt, Kendrick Lamar, and Logic.

But Childish Gambino performing "Terrified" at the Grammys with JD McCrary proves he's literally one of the most talented people in the business right now.

Let's be real, it's not a matter of if Donald Glover will EGOT... it's a matter of when. Although "Redbone" was up for Record of the Year at the Grammys, Gambino chose to perform "Terrified" from "Awaken, My Love!" And honestly, thank god he did. The performance is now a thing of legends.

Childish Gambino's "Terrified" lyrics start off with:

There's a bottom to the top of a moment. You won't always be around. Catch a n**** coming quickly behind you. Do you misbehave? Haunt you to your grave. I'm going to eat you alive. Please don't find me rude. But I don't eat fast food. So don't run to me, baby. Uh, are not.

Then the chorus goes:

Just hide, oh! You know that you're the one, that's terrified, oh! Just hide, oh! You know that you're the one, that's terrified, oh!

The epic bridge goes:

La, la, la, la, la. La, la, la, la, la. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up. I'm spinning, I'm spinning, I'm spinning you up.

Then the chorus comes back in:

Just hide, oh! You know that you're the one, that's terrified, oh! Just hide, oh! You know that you're the one, that's terrified, oh!

And the song closes out with this:

No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Please. Oh-oh. No, no, no, oh. Oh you can't run from me. You can't hide from me.

McCrary came on stage near the end of the song just to riff and show off his vocals. He literally didn't even sing any words. He just riffed some vowels and they shook the whole damn world. Now, just imagine how all of this is going to translate into the Lion King reboot, and then remember we're also going to hear Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more in the movie, and we can all rest assured that I won't survive seeing it. There's not even the tiniest chance.