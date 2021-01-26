It seems like Alabama Hannah is off the market, and no, it's not because she's back together with Tyler Cameron. However, Hannah Brown's rumored boyfriend Adam Woolard is also a model, and on Jan. 25, the former Bachelorette was reportedly spotted holding hands with him in Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail. The outing came just three days after a Bachelor Nation fan account shared a pic that seemingly showed the rumored couple dining out in Nashville. The same day, Brown shared a glimpse of her new boo in an Instagram Story, though she didn't show the mystery man's face.

Back in November 2020, Brown told fans she was ready to start dating again. In a YouTube video titled "I'M DATING Y'ALL!" Brown said, "I want a man; not a boy. Like, ugh. That has their crap together, can be a rock, and can be like super supportive of me." She even tried her hand at online dating. "I got on a dating app for the first time," she added. "...It's been really exciting and I've actually matched with some really cute guys, but today I went on my first date and this guy... he's, like, a good guy. Like, he's attractive... seems really nice." Was she referring to Woolard? Your guess is as good as mine!

@hannahbrown on Instagram

A month later in December 2020, Brown participated in an Instagram Story photo challenge, and when fans also asked her to share a pic from her "last date," she delivered with a selfie. In the photo, she's lounging on a couch next to the giant smiling emoji she pasted into the pic, but it's unclear if the emoji is meant to be a joke or if it's actually covering a mystery guy's face. Again, could that have been Woolard? 🤷.

@hannahbrown on Instagram

Little is known about Brown's rumored BF, as his Instagram account is private (though he and Brown follow each other). He is listed as a model for The Campbell Agency and an actor for Work! Talent agency, and he also works as a private client sales director for clothing company Greg Lauren, according to his LinkedIn. He currently works and lives in Los Angeles, though it's unclear how he and Brown met.

Fans will just have to wait and see whether Brown goes public with her rumored new romance.