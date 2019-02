If there's anyone I want to see live happily ever after, it's Daniel Radcliffe. Turns out, The Harry Potter star is very much in love, and has been for quite some time! Before you get your brooms in a bundle (sorry, couldn't resist), Radcliffe isn't dating anyone from the Wizarding World, but that doesn't make his relationship any less adorable. So, who is Daniel Radcliffe dating? Well, you've probably seen her in some of your favorite TV shows, (read: Good Girls Revolt, Dietland, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The apple of Radcliffe's eye is Erin Darke, and if there's any low-key couple you're going to want to gush over, it's these two.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of set of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, and one of their scenes in the movie is definitely one for the books. Radcliffe starred as poet Allen Ginsberg, and Darke played a character named Gwendolyn who gives Ginsberg quite the ride by performing oral sex in the back room of a library. "It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe said on a recent episode of People TV's Couch Surfing.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the two weren't dating when they filmed their scene in Kill Your Darlings, Radcliffe told Playboy in 2015 that he was already falling for her then. "That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time. There’s no acting going on — not from my end, anyway," he told the magazine. "There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble." I mean, same, because now I have yet another celeb couple to obsess over.

Since the beginning of their relationship, the couple has kept things pretty private, which is understandable considering Radcliffe's constant spotlight during his years on Harry Potter. Not too much about their relationship has been broadcast for all the world to see, but they've certainly talked about each other on multiple occasions. When asked in an interview with Parade in 2014 about how his relationship with Darke began, Radcliffe didn't hold back. "It was one of those instant things where you’re like, 'Oh, I really like this person,'" he said. "You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it’s incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Because his role as Harry Potter was so iconic, Radcliffe has said he's felt the weight of his fame on his relationship at times. In 2014, Radcliffe spent Christmas in Michigan visiting Darke's family. One day, they were sitting in the living room and her dad got a call from the Detroit Free Press, Radcliffe told Playboy. "They were calling about a rumor that we had gone there to get married on the shores of Lake Michigan," he told the publication. "I suddenly had that moment of, 'Oh, my weird life is now impacting your life.' I felt really bad. Wonderfully, they found it funny," which is pretty great. At least his possible future in-laws are pretty cool.

If you're not already gushing at the love between these two, they're incredibly supportive of each other in addition to being totally into each other. "One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do, and there’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you," Darke told People in July 2018. "He helps me make self-tapes sometimes. He’s a great reader, by the way. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career." Ummm, did someone say power couple? There's nothing quite like a relationship based on not just love, but mutual respect and support, and it seems like Darke and Radcliffe have got that in the bag.