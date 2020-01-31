The gang on A Million Little Things is pretty tight-knit. They mostly hang out with each other, so whenever the show adds a new character, you know it's a pretty big deal. In Season 2, Episode 11 "We're the Howards," audiences met Dakota, a new character who seems like she'll be brining some big changes to Eddie's life. So, who is Dakota in A Million Little Things? She's going to be a part of a big shift in Eddie's career.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 11 "We're the Howards." Ever since Eddie (David Giuntoli) became a father for the second time to baby Charlie, his career has been placed on the back burner. But all that changed in the latest episode, which began with Eddie waiting for a meeting at a record label. While he was waiting in the lobby, he met Dakota (Anna Akana), a young singer who was nervous about her own meeting there. Eddie played the part of an experienced pro very well, telling Dakota that he knows the record producer Trevor well and giving her advice about how longs she'd had to wait for her meeting. But, Eddie was in for a rude awakening. First, Dakota admitted that she had never heard of after Eddie's band. Then, after Dakota got called in for her meeting with Trevor, Eddie was told that Trevor didn't have time to see him that day. It was a bit of a blow to Eddie's confidence, but he was still in for one more surprise.

ABC/Jeff Weddell

Even though Dakota didn't know Eddie's band, she did recognize and love the song he wrote last year, called "Unexpected." She loved it so much, in fact, that she wanted to work with Eddie because of it. After Eddie's non-meeting at the record label, he received a call from Trevor. Trevor told Eddie that his music just wasn't the kind of thing they were looking for at the moment. However, Dakota was a big fan of Eddie's and she wanted to work with him. She offered to hire Eddie as a sort of mentor to help her build her music career, and Eddie agreed.

Eddie's spent his whole career performing music, but it looks like this new venture could give him the opportunity to explore a whole new side of music. Dakota seems really nice so far, so she could be exactly the kind of creative partner Eddie needs to grow in his career even more.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.