Who Is Christian Biscardi? Sammi Sweetheart's Boyfriend Totally Supports Her
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered to stellar ratings last week, and for a hot second, it was almost as if the absence of original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola wasn't too noticeable. Thanks to a doll resembling Sammi crashing the rest of the cast's Miami reunion, it was almost like the whole gang was still there. As for the real Sammi, she chose to stay away from Family Vacation to keep her current happiness intact, and her new boyfriend has a lot to do with her healthy mindset. Seeing as we don't have his reality show appearances to get to know him, who is Christian Biscardi?
Sammi has reportedly been dating Christian for the past year, and at first glance, they look like a totally normal couple that you could pass on the street any day. After dating castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on and off for years, Sammi's time with Christian marks her first publicized relationship since she broke up with Ronnie for good in 2014. We know that this mystery man must treat her well, as the reality star explained in a statement on Instagram that things couldn't be any better for her:
Whoever played a part in her deciding to avoid a filmed reunion with her Jersey Shore friends must be special. Here's what we know about Christian:
1He And Sammi Are Both From New Jersey
I mean, would it be a true Jersey Shore romance if someone didn't live in the tristate area? While Sammi hails from Hazlet, New Jersey, Christian's Facebook page lists his hometown as the state's Washington Township. He played ice hockey in high school and went on to study accounting at New Jersey's Rowan University. We don't know if Christian would self-identify as a guido, but it sounds like he could definitely fit in with Sammi's old castmates at the shore someday.
2He And Sammi Run A Business Together
Some people say that living together is the next big step for couples, but in this scenario, launching a business together is that huge milestone. PEOPLE reports that the couple launched an online fitness business, The Strength Spot, in January, which speaks immensely of their commitment to each other. In a message accompanying a photo of Sammi and Christian on The Strength Spot's Instagram page, the business owners shared their goals in running the company:
3The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Approves Of Him
While it seems that Sammi keeps her distance from ex-boyfriend Ronnie, she remains in touch with the rest of her former cast, who have reportedly given Christian a collective thumbs up. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley said of Sammi's relationship:
4He Really, *Really* Loves His Car
This applies to most guys, but Christian has gone as far as calling his car his "other girlfriend." He frequently posts photos of it on Instagram, featuring it in the snow, from the side, and from the passenger seat. Well, we all need hobbies.
5He Showed Sammi What True Love Was
In early February, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Sammi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to Christian:
Aww. Their relationship may not be on TV, but that clearly hasn't stopped Christian and Sammi from developing a serious, loving bond. Good luck to these two as they continue their time together!