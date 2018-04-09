Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered to stellar ratings last week, and for a hot second, it was almost as if the absence of original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola wasn't too noticeable. Thanks to a doll resembling Sammi crashing the rest of the cast's Miami reunion, it was almost like the whole gang was still there. As for the real Sammi, she chose to stay away from Family Vacation to keep her current happiness intact, and her new boyfriend has a lot to do with her healthy mindset. Seeing as we don't have his reality show appearances to get to know him, who is Christian Biscardi?

Sammi has reportedly been dating Christian for the past year, and at first glance, they look like a totally normal couple that you could pass on the street any day. After dating castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on and off for years, Sammi's time with Christian marks her first publicized relationship since she broke up with Ronnie for good in 2014. We know that this mystery man must treat her well, as the reality star explained in a statement on Instagram that things couldn't be any better for her:

I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.

Whoever played a part in her deciding to avoid a filmed reunion with her Jersey Shore friends must be special. Here's what we know about Christian:

1 He And Sammi Are Both From New Jersey sammisweetheart on Instagram I mean, would it be a true Jersey Shore romance if someone didn't live in the tristate area? While Sammi hails from Hazlet, New Jersey, Christian's Facebook page lists his hometown as the state's Washington Township. He played ice hockey in high school and went on to study accounting at New Jersey's Rowan University. We don't know if Christian would self-identify as a guido, but it sounds like he could definitely fit in with Sammi's old castmates at the shore someday.

2 He And Sammi Run A Business Together sammisweetheart on Instagram Some people say that living together is the next big step for couples, but in this scenario, launching a business together is that huge milestone. PEOPLE reports that the couple launched an online fitness business, The Strength Spot, in January, which speaks immensely of their commitment to each other. In a message accompanying a photo of Sammi and Christian on The Strength Spot's Instagram page, the business owners shared their goals in running the company: The mission statement of our brand is to educate, motivate, and inspire anyone that we can to lead a healthy lifestyle in order to improve all facets of your life. Our team is determined to help you feel better inside and out, to help push you to get up an hour earlier and hit the gym, to empower you to go for an extra mile during your jog, or simply assist you in making a series of choices that will lead to a healthier lifestyle.

3 The 'Jersey Shore' Cast Approves Of Him sammisweetheart on Instagram While it seems that Sammi keeps her distance from ex-boyfriend Ronnie, she remains in touch with the rest of her former cast, who have reportedly given Christian a collective thumbs up. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley said of Sammi's relationship: We've met him and he is such a sweet guy. He makes Sammi happy, so he's good in my book. [Sammi and Ronnie] have both moved on — the show was so long ago now.

4 He Really, *Really* Loves His Car biscardi89 on Instagram This applies to most guys, but Christian has gone as far as calling his car his "other girlfriend." He frequently posts photos of it on Instagram, featuring it in the snow, from the side, and from the passenger seat. Well, we all need hobbies.