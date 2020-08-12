Everyone in Bachelor Nation is trying to get more details about the already drama-filled Season 16 of The Bachelorette, and while Chris Harrison's most recent Instagram post doesn't reveal anything about the season, it did confirm the host left production briefly for a very important reason. On Aug. 11, Harrison revealed he helped move his son Joshua into his college dorm, and if the new freshman didn't already have his fair share of fans since popping up on his dad's show over the past few months, he certainly does now. So, just who is Chris Harrison's son, Joshua? He's definitely become a breakout star in Bachelor Nation recently.

Bachelor fans didn't know too much about Harrison's family life until recently, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the long-running franchise to entirely change up its structure. Back in March, Harrison was beginning work on Clare Crawley's upcoming Bachelorette season, but production had to be suspended once the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. After several months, the season began filming again after Crawley and the contestants safely quarantined and got tested. The new season is still in production as of mid-August, but Harrison was able to step away from the quarantined set to help his son welcome his new college life.

Harrison's photo is of his 18-year-old son, Joshua, taken after moving him into his dorm room at Texas Christian University. Papa Harrison shared a heartfelt message about how proud he was of Joshua after saying goodbye to him.

Joshua's freshman year is coming a few months after he became a surprise fan-favorite element of the Bachelor franchise. Because of the coronavirus pandemic postponing production, ABC has been airing a special event series called The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! instead of a new season. The clip show allowed fans to relive the best moments from the nearly 20-year history of the franchise. But it wasn't all just recycled content: Harrison hosted the series, and since he couldn't have his normal production team with him in quarantine, he enlisted his son to take care of the camerawork. Joshua, for his part, charmed fans in the process.

Chris Harrison may be on his own now, or maybe he'll get his 16-year-old daughter Taylor to take her brother's place as his new assistant if he keeps filming more shows in quarantine. However, it looks as though Harrison is returning to his usual hosting duties, as The Bachelorette Season 16 is expected to premiere pretty soon. ABC has yet to announce a premiere date, but the network has revealed the new season will air Tuesdays this fall.