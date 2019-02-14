Do you remember how amazing Valentine's Day was when you were a kid? If you were lucky, you got to be in a school where each student in your class handed out a cute card and a piece of candy to everyone, and you went home feeling like it was the second round of Halloween. The good old days, amirite? Well, what if I told you that North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 5-year-old daughter, got spoiled with more than just candy and a card from her friend Caiden Mills — and his gift to her is something that an adult could get jealous about? If you're like, "wait, who is Caiden Mills?" Don't worry, boo! I've got you covered.

For Valentine's Day, Caiden Mills — who is rapper Consequence's 7-year-old son — decided to go all out for his little Valentine, North West. He took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to show his fans what he was planning for Valentine's Day, and it came in the form of a little blue bag (*cough cough* we're talking about Tiffany & Co.). If you're wondering how he funded his gift to North, I'm going to take a stab at it and say that his parents helped to chip in for the present (or, you know, paid for it in full, because it's the thought that counts, right?).

The picture was of Mills posing on a flight of stairs with a Tiffany & Co. gift bag at his feet. He captioned the photo, "Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon 😘😘😘."

I just have to say that, for a 7-year-old, he's pretty smooth. Talk about friendship goals right there.

The next photo he posted shows him at Tiffany & Co. with a salesman holding up a classic Tiffany's necklace with a caption that read, "She’s gonna LoVe It😘😘😘 Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it 💸💸💸." I can honestly say that I have yet to meet a 7-year-old as thoughtful as this kid right here (then again, I have a feeling his parents may be offering just a bit of help on his captions).

This is beyond precious, you guys.

From Mills' more recent posts, we can see that he and North are totally BFFs:

I truly, truly hope that the necklace that's hanging around North's neck is the one Caiden got for her. How sweet would that be?

He even goes on play dates with North and her little brother, Saint:

Play dates were always a highlight of my week as a kid, and judging by the look on Saint's face, he's in total agreement.

He's even pals with Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, and scored an invite to her birthday party:

Sure, so Caiden can just walk right in without a problem, but if I tried, I'd get stopped at the door? Some 7-year-olds have all the luck, man.

And speaking of birthdays, he made sure to wish his BFF's mom, Kim Kardashian, a great one:

Proof that everyone in the Kardashian-West household finds Mills beyond adorable.

So remember: for Valentine's Day this year, be sure to gift your friends a little something for the special day. A bouquet of roses, a box of chocolates, a fancy necklace from Tiffany's — whatever your bank account can afford.

A homemade card it is, then!