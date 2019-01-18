Season 23 of the The Bachelor has only just begun and already there's a rivalry brewing between its two beauty queens. Caelynn on The Bachelor showed off her Miss North Carolina sash and caught Colton's eye on the very first night in the mansion, even nabbing the first kiss from him. She later revealed that she and fellow contestant Hannah B. were roommates – and apparently butted heads – when they were both competing in the Miss USA pageant last year. But what else do fans know about Caelynn, besides her past in pageantry?

Twenty-three-year-old Caelynn MIller-Keyes is from Fredericksburg, Virginia and earned a Bachelor's Degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University. She then moved to Asheville, North Carolina, and from there she won Miss North Carolina 2018. She went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant, but was named first runner-up to Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers. Regardless of the titles she earned, Caelynn used her platform to speak about a cause that is very important to her personally: sexual assault prevention. In her "Meet Miss North Carolina" video, Caelynn talks about being a survivor of sexual assault herself. Since then, according to her Miss USA bio, she regularly speaks to high school and college students about the importance of consent and has worked to ensure that Title IX policies protect college students properly. In her Miss North Carolina video, Caelynn spoke about how proud she is that her work has made an impact. She said:

Every single time I've told my story, at least one survivor has come forward, as well. This is a huge issue, and I want to be an advocate for those survivors.

Miss USA on YouTube

Caelynn's activism is very important to her, and she often takes the time to talk about causes that are meaningful to her on her Instagram:

Being a strong women must run in Caelynn's family. Her ABC bio says that "her biggest mentor and role model is her grandmother, who was the first woman to be head of the FBI in Los Angeles." No wonder Caelynn is so driven; her fierce, trail-blazing role model has clearly inspired her work.

While Caelynn seems to have a had a mostly positive experience going after the title of Miss USA, there were some aspects of the experience weren't quiet so happy... namely, her interactions with Hannah B. On last week's episode of The Bachelor, Caelynn said:

We’re not necessarily the best of friends. We were roommates at Miss USA. We were super close, and then she wasn’t happy that I was first runner-up. She was mad that she didn’t place, for sure. There were a lot of hurt feelings.

Audiences don't know the exact details of what transpired between Caelynn and Hannah B., but Hannah B. warned other ladies in the mansion about her time with Caelynn. Hannah B. said:

It’s just so funny because there’s not one person in the world that I have a problem with, except her. It totally scares me for Colton … she’s fake.

It sounds like Hannah B. is predicting some major issues with Caelynn. But so far, all fans have gotten to see is Caelynn's passion for fighting for what she believes in. Fans will have to wait and see how this rivalry plays out, and how Colton reacts to all of it.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.