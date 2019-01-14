If there's anything Colton Underwood's past appearances on the Bachelor franchise have taught us, it's that he has a weakness for Southern belles. Arkansas native and Bachelor Season 22 contestant Tia Booth captured Colton's heart before his stint on The Bachelorette, but after an unsuccessful Bachelor in Paradise relationship, the two have moved past any chance of romance. Now on his own Bachelor season, Colton has another woman with a deep Southern accent vying for his attention. Who is Hannah B. on The Bachelor? The 23-year-old isn't the only woman in the mansion with a beauty queen title.

In her intro package in the Season 23 premiere episode, Hannah was upfront about liking that Colton was a virgin despite the fact that she wasn't a virgin herself. Calling herself a hot mess express, she made it clear that she may become the franchise's latest goofy girl. After all, what viewer can resist a contestant with an adorable accent bluntly telling it how it is in interviews? Based on the season's extended preview, it also looks like Hannah B. sticks around for a while, so what should you know about her? Her ABC cast bio says:

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Hannah was bred to be a proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following in her parents' footsteps, she recently graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in communications. She currently works as an interior designer and never misses an Alabama football game. Oh, and in her spare time this year, she won the title of Miss Alabama USA 2018. Roll Tide, Hannah!

Gamely accepting the title of "Alabama Hannah" on her Instagram, the interior designer won the 2018 title of Miss Alabama USA. Despite what her bio says, this honor shouldn't be confused with the Miss Alabama pageant, which determines the Miss America representative. As Miss Alabama USA, Hannah went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant, where she met fellow Bachelor contestant and Miss North Carolina Caelynn.

As Hannah sourly told the camera in Episode 1, Caelynn finished at Miss USA as first runner-up, while Hannah didn't even make one of the top 15 slots. Other than this mention, we still don't know the specifics of any tension between them, but we're likely to find out later this season.

RPMProductionsInc on YouTube

As teased in Bachelor promos, Jan. 14's episode will feature Hannah presumingly on the first one-on-one date with Colton. The clip, which Hannah also posted, shows her hesitating when Colton wants to toast their day together. Colton then shares to the camera that he's now questioning whether he'll give Hannah a rose, suggesting that the two have a bit of a bumpy start together.

Of course, the season trailer basically confirms that Hannah survives the date, but it'll be interesting to see how she recovers from this awkward moment with Colton. I'm definitely here for this self-declared hot mess express to have her moment in the spotlight. Will we hear from Caelynn when Hannah receives that special date card?

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.