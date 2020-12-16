Some Bachelor Nation fans may be wondering who Andi Dorfman is dating after the sexy picture she casually dropped on her Instagram grid on Dec. 16. In the picture in question, a swimsuit-clad Dorfman is sitting between the bare legs of a mystery man on a Mexican beach. The photo, which is taken from behind, is very clearly taken by said mystery man.

Other than that, the only thing that's obvious is that the two are on vacation. She's wearing a backward baseball cap that reads "out of office" and the location is tagged as Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Her caption, "no filters allowed in Cabo 🤫," simply solidifies the fact that they're in Cabo.

So, uh, who the heck is she in Cabo with? Well, I don't personally know Dorfman so I have no idea. But I do have a guess. On Dec. 3, Dorfman and fellow Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin auctioned off a double date with them for charity. The main goal of the auction was really to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization that studies preventions and cures for childhood cancer and other pediatric diseases.

Buuuut Dorfman did note that she wouldn't be mad if she also wound up meeting a dude.

"We are hoping for just some nice guys! Becca and I have been joking that it'd be pretty funny if one of them happened to be a future husband!" Dorfman told People in a Dec. 3 interview promoting the auction. Even if the auction didn't wind up snagging her love, Dorfman maintained that she's hopeful about finding it in 2021.

"I've decided to call this year a wash and in 2021, I’m going to put myself out there more," she said in the same interview. "Yeah, 2021, I have a feeling is going to be the year of love for me — hopefully!"

So, if you didn't guess already, here's my theory: The date with one of the charitable dudes who won the auction went well and Dorfman decided to jet off to Cabo with him for a little vacation.

OR this is a new guy. I honestly have no idea. But, either way, I'm happy Dorfman seems to be headed in the right direction for her goal of finding love in 2021.