Becca Kufrin & Andi Dorfman Are Auctioning Off A Double Date For The Best Cause

You wanna go on a date with a former Bachelorette? Then get your wallets ready because Becca Kufrin and Andi Dorfman are auctioning off a double date with them. The proceeds from the auction, which will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, will go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization that studies preventions and cures for childhood cancer and other pediatric diseases.

While she admitted she's "super anxious" for the date, Dorfman noted "Becca and I will be together and at the end of the day, this is all for a great cause."

The date will mark an important milestone for Kufrin, who announced her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen in September. "This is technically the first date I'll be going on and it's kind of public and with a complete stranger — so yes, I am a bit anxious," she told People. "Thank goodness I'll have Andi by my side."

Now, don't get too excited, but they both did say that they're open to finding something real with the guys who win the auction. "We are hoping for just some nice guys! Becca and I have been joking that it'd be pretty funny if one of them happened to be a future husband!" Dorfman said. Later in the People interview, she noted she's feeling hopeful about finding love in 2021. "I've decided to call this year a wash and in 2021, I’m going to put myself out there more," she said. "Yeah, 2021, I have a feeling is going to be the year of love for me — hopefully!"

Dorfman's a little more chill vibes about the date, having told People that she's just looking for "someone fun, interesting, just looking for a fun time! No pressure, just good convo, drinks, food, and hopefully memories."

The two made it clear they're especially happy to be able to be doing this for charity. "Becca and I are so happy to be able to support St. Jude's Research Hospital," Dorfman told People on Dec. 3. "This cause is great because it helps to find a cure for children with cancer which affects so many around this country and this world."

Kufrin shared St. Jude's holds a more personal place in her heart. "I grew up with a strong influence to always donate time, money or resources to great causes and charities, and this was a fun, but rewarding opportunity to raise money for St. Jude," she explained. "I love children and feel like they are such a bright light, and because cancer and other illnesses have hit my family hard, I understand the need to help to find cures or treatments to help those affected directly by these terrible diseases."

If you're interested, I'd recommend placing your bids as soon as possible. According to the auction site, they've already received a bid as high as $7,950. Bids are likely only going to go up from there, with increments set at $50.

May the best men win!