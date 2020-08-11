Royal fans have long been aware that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met through a mutual friend — but precisely which contact is responsible for setting them up has remained a mystery. Thankfully, the new biography Finding Freedom reportedly reveals the truth about who introduced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In other words, you finally have a specific person to thank for this beautiful union, which all started with an intimate anonymous date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in London. (A spokesperson for the couple told Elite Daily, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.")

It's important to acknowledge that Meghan and Harry have neither confirmed nor denied any of the information in Finding Freedom — which was written by longtime royal press members Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The book does not include any interviews with the couple, but does include quotes from anonymous friends and other sources.

For a long time, the press speculated that Soho House consultant Markus Anderson was the mystery cupid who set up Harry and Meghan. Turns out, this was only half-right. During their official engagement interview in November 2017, the couple emphasized they would not reveal the name of their friend that set them up. However, Meghan did refer to their contact as "her."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Later, rumor had it that Ralph Lauren's PR director, Violet von Westenholz, was the matchmaker. But in Finding Freedom, Scobie and Durand write, "Despite reports that [Westenholz] had set up the date, it was mostly Meghan’s pals Misha Nonoo and Markus Anderson who were in on the first meeting." The royal press reporters added, "The couple themselves prefer to keep the story of their matchmaker a mystery, even to close friends. Meghan’s only clue to pals at the time was that her first encounter with Harry was 'serendipitous.'"

In Finding Freedom, Scobie and Durand report that Nonoo connected Harry and Meghan, seeing as her then-husband, Alexander Gilkes, was once Harry's classmate. "Misha thought Meghan could be a match for Harry," Durand and Scobie write. "Her then-husband, Alexander, knew him through the social circle of elite young men and women connected to the royal brothers, that had been dubbed by the tabloids as the Glosse Posse." Nonoo and Gilkes were close to the royal family, having even attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

After Harry "scoped out" Meghan online, he was interested. "He liked what he saw, but didn’t necessarily think of drinks [with Meghan] as anything more than a chance to be introduced to a woman he found attractive," Scobie and Durand write. Low and behold, she ended up being the one.

TBH, royal fans should have known that Nonoo was the one responsible for getting Harry and Meghan together. In the couple's first public appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games, Meghan wore one of Nonoo's pieces — a white blouse oh-so-aptly named "the Husband shirt."