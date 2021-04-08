Stan reportedly met Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl back in 2007. By the following year, rumors started swirling that they were together when a source reportedly told Page Six that the two actors "couldn't keep their hands off of each other" while having an industry dinner. Then, in 2009, Stan told People that the best part about working with Meester is that he gets to "go home with her" after the director yells cut, making their relationship status clear.

For a while, everything seemed to be going well for the two — especially after Stan bought Meester a custom-made painting for Valentine's Day in 2009. "He told the artist about me, my favorite colors and poetry and she painted a large very special abstract work I have hanging in my dining room," Meester told Buzznet at the time, per Us Weekly. But in April 2010, the couple ended up calling it quits.

A source reportedly told OK! magazine that Meester broke up with the star because she didn't "know how to be in a relationship and doesn't really like them." In fact, Meester later told Seventeen that being in a relationship wasn't really her style. "I've never really liked anybody before," Meester explained in January 2011. "Even when I would date guys, it would sort of be on the surface and it was always a relief when we broke up."

When asked about her breakup with Stan, Meester said, "I've only had one experience where it was really hard and I was really sad when it ended, but that's what taught me a lot about myself and love and life – and that's good." Sounds like things with Stan ended well at least.