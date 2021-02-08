Daisy Edgar-Jones is reportedly a single lady! The Normal People star and her boyfriend of two years, fellow actor Tom Varey, have reportedly split, according to Page Six. An insider reportedly told the publication the reason Daisy Edgar-Jones and Tom Varey reportedly broke up wasn’t anything dramatic — it simply came down to their decision to focus on their respective careers.

Edgar-Jones’ acting prospects have skyrocketed since her star-making turn as Marianne Sheridan BBC Three and Hulu's Normal People, as anyone who swooned over the series can totally understand. According to a report published by Page Six on Feb. 7, Edgar-Jones reportedly recognized a need to take this time to focus on her career. "Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first, Tom's also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both of them," the insider reportedly said. "They were sad they couldn't make it work, but are still close and there's no hard feelings."

The two first met in 2018 while working together on the movie Pond Life, and reportedly spent the 2020 lockdowns living together in London. Thankfully, it doesn't seem quarantine drama contributed to their breakup in any way. “They got on really well during lockdown last year, but they’re both young and passionate about following their careers,” the same insider reportedly told Page Six. However, Edgar-Jones reportedly moved back to her parents' home in North London a few months ago.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the former couple might be sad to see their long-term romance come to an end, they're definitely keeping busy post-reported-breakup. Edgar-Jones is currently shooting the new thriller Fresh, while Varey is working on the series Ridley Road for the BBC, so they both have plenty to be excited about in their respective futures.

Hold on a second, does that mean Edgar-Jones is now officially available to date her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal IRL? Mmmm, not exactly. Before you get too excited for a real-life Connell and Marianne love story, Mescal has been rumored to be dating musician Phoebe Bridgers since summer 2020. And if the reason she and Varey split was due to a commitment to their careers, it's safe to say her attention is probably on her upcoming projects.