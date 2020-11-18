Michael B. Jordan is officially People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, and I am not the least bit surprised. However, I am surprised the actor has never gone public with a relationship. Michael B. Jordan's dating history is totally mysterious, but he's been candid about his struggle to find a partner. As he told GQ during a November 2018 interview, "I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."

Of course, that hasn't stopped fans from trying to figure out who Jordan is dating. And though people really want to believe there's something going on between Jordan and his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, the actor insists they are nothing more than friends. "They're writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," he told USA Today when asked about the rumors in November 2018. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives — I don't have any control over that."

Jordan and Nyong'o were apparently never an item, but here are few women who have been romantically linked to Jordan over the years.

Catherine Paiz, 2014 Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2014, Jordan was reportedly spotted with a mystery woman on a beach in Miami, per Just Jared. That woman was later identified as YouTuber Catherine Paiz. Neither Jordan nor Paiz ever commented on their maybe-relationship, and dating rumors quickly fizzled out. By 2015, Paiz was in a relationship with her now-husband, Austin McBroom.

Kiki Layne, 2019 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Five years after his maybe-date on the beach with Paiz, Jordan was reportedly seen getting close with fellow actor Kiki Layne at a Sundance Film Festival after-party in Park City in January 2019. "Michael and Kiki were super flirty all night," a source for People reportedly claimed. "He spent literally all night talking and focused on her." A source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the two "left together in the same car." However, just like with Paiz, neither actor ever confirmed or denied a potential romance, and nothing else was heard about the maybe-couple.

Cindy Bruna, 2019 SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2019, a few months after reportedly canoodling with Layne at a club, Jordan was reportedly spotted having dinner in New York City with Victoria's Secret model Cindy Bruna. According to The Shade Room, the dinner reportedly lasted over four hours, and it occurred just days after Jordan and Bruna were photographed together at a Met Gala after-party. Once again, neither party ever commented on the possible dinner date, and that was reportedly the last time the two were spotted together.