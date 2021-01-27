Now that she's announced her pregnancy, I think it's time to take a little trip down memory lane to explore who Halsey has dated. On Jan. 27, Halsey announced she's expecting a child by posting gorgeous shots featuring her bare belly on Instagram. "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," she captioned the post.

While the singer hasn't confirmed the father of her child, fans believe it might be Alev Aydin, a Los Angeles-based writer and producer. For starters, in her pregnancy announcement post, Halsey tagged Alev's Instagram handle right on her belly. He also shared her post to his story with a couple of red heart emojis. And if that wasn't compelling enough, get this: He commented on Halsey's post, "heart so full, I love you, sweetness." To that, the pop star replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Until Halsey shares more deets about her potential relationship with Alev, why don't you take a walk down memory lane and look back at her relationship history? It's clear she's into creative types; she's been linked to a number of talented musicians (including rappers G-Eazy and Yungblud), and her most recent relationship was with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters. Here's what you should know about the future mom of one of 2021's cutest babies.

Matty Healy Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Halsey released her 2014 album Room 93, fans wondered if some of her music was inspired by a romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Halsey seemingly confirmed the two had some sort of romance when she was asked about the nature of her relationship with Matty in an August 2015 Billboard interview. "We're both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched," she said. "But if you think he's the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've... been associated with, you're out of your f*cking mind."

Machine Gun Kelly Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While it's unclear what exactly went down between Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, something dramatic might have happened. In 2018, when MGK appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show, host Charlemagne asked if he "smashed G-Eazy's girl." (Respect much, Charlemagne?) The rapper replied, "Yes, many of them!" When Charlemagne clarified that he was specifically referring to Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly replied that he "absolutely" had been with her. Halsey was having none of the gross locker room talk. Shortly after the interview aired, she tweeted: Luckily, the two seemed to have squashed their beef since then as they recorded "Forget Me Too" together in 2020.

G-Eazy David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Halsey famously had an on again/off again relationship with rapper G-Eazy from 2017 to 2018. In 2020, Halsey called out Instagram followers who were spamming her feed with her ex's name by informing them of what was really happening behind closed doors. "I see y'all in the comments," she wrote. "And I know you think you're funny. Cause you're at home on your iPhone and I'm not a real human being to you. I hope to God you never have to experience an abusive relationship. And if you do, I hope the world is kinder to you than you are to me." (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for G-Eazy for comment on Halsey's allegations of abuse and did not hear back in time for publication.) Her song "Without Me" is also rumored to have been about Eazy, meaning this stage backdrop she had for her Saturday Night Live performance of the ballad might have been hinting that Eazy was unfaithful to her multiple times:

Yungblud Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Halsey went Instagram official with British rapper Yungblud in January of 2019. She announced their split in October that same year in a since-deleted tweet. “Sometimes. People just break up,” she wrote, per People. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f*cked up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

Evan Peters LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Halsey and Evan first sparked romance rumors in September of 2019 when photos surfaced of them hanging at Six Flags in Los Angeles. In a January 2020 interview with The Sun, Halsey opened up about her decision to keep her relationship with Evan relatively quiet. "A friend of mine – another female artist who has been criticized for dating a lot of people – said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f*cking life and ignore what people say about you.' And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships," she explained. That said, she did add that it was nice dating someone who was not a fellow musician. "I will say that it’s good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere," she shared. "Now it’s my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work." By May of 2020, fans started suspecting the two were broken up as the pair deleted all photos of each other from their respective Instagram pages.