The first chunk of episodes of this season of The Bachelorette have been filled with more than enough drama to satisfy Bachelor Nation for entire season and then some. But, there's still about half a season left, which means it's time for Hannah's search for Mr. Right to get serious. During last week's episode, Hannah sat down with Chris Harrison and told him that she was questioning if she even wants to stay on the show or not. This week, she got back on track in Latvia and shared some romantic moments that may have re-instilled her faith in love. But as her connection grew stronger with some of the guys, she had to say goodbye to others. So, who goes home on The Bachelorette Week 7? Two guys were cut during the Rose Ceremony, leaving seven men to continue to fight for Hannah.

A lot of Hannah's time this season has been spent dealing with with Luke P. Between his fighting with the other guys and his possessive nature, Hannah's had her hands full trying to temper his aggression. But this week, she was determined to refocus her energy on having fun and building her relationships, so that's what Riga, Latvia was all about. Hannah said that she's looking for a man who "fights for me, goes on adventures with me, and makes me feel loved."

Last week in Scotland, Garrett got involved in all the drama by calling Luke P. out on his behavior. But this week, he got to have a little more fun with Hannah and let loose... really let loose. Hannah and Garrett went on a one-on-one date to go bungee-jumping naked. It gave them the chance to take a real leap of faith in their relationship. Garrett left the date with a rose and Hannah said that she felt back on track to find love.

But, it wasn't all smiles for long. During the group date, Luke P. got upset that Hannah had been naked with Garrett. He said that "her body is a temple" and that he thought she was crossing a line. Hannah told him it was her choice to do it, but that wasn't the end of Luke P.'s issues with the bungee jump.

After a Latvian spa date with Peter, Luke P. and Hannah had another heated discussion. This time, Luke P. tried to explain his words from earlier, but Hannah was still hurt by how he tried to control her. She fought back and told him that he doesn't own her body and that she's not sure why her relationship with him is so hard. It was a moment for Hannah to assert her strength, but it was also a moment that put Luke P.'s fate with Hannah into question. Hannah got so emotional over the conversation that she decided to skip the cocktail party and go straight to the Rose Ceremony.

In the end, Luke P. made it another week, while Dustin Kendrick and Dylan Barbour were sent home. Fans didn't get to see a lot of either of the guys this season, since neither one got to have a a one-on-one date with Hannah. But, Hannah only has so much time this season, and next week fans will see her search for love get even more serious with the remaining seven guys.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.