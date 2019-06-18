Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended with huge cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering if Luke P. would get another rose from Hannah. She told him that she couldn't give him a rose at the end of their one-on-one date in Scotland, making him question his fate on the show. So who goes home on The Bachelorette Week 6? This week was filled with a whole lot of drama, and not just from Luke P.

The episode began right where it left off last week, with Hannah telling Luke P. that she was frustrated by him and couldn't give him a rose. She sent him home, and Luke P. was devastated. He told the camera, "I didn't ever think this was gonna happen to me, but here I am."

It seemed like Luke P. was finally out, until he realized that his feelings for Hannah were too strong to let her go. He said:

I care about her so much. I don't want to go home. I tried to be perfect, and now my eyes have been opened. Nothing is going to stop me. Nothing is going to cloud my mind but pursuing Hannah.

Luke P. surprised Hannah by returning and explaining to her that he just hasn't understood how to deal with his feelings. He even asked Hannah to stand across the room from him so he could shout about how much she means to him. Because of his grand gesture, Hannah decided to give Luke P. one more change. He still didn't get a rose, but he was able to stick around until the Rose Ceremony.

The cocktail party was pretty rocky, since much of it was still spent talking about the Luke P. drama. Hannah was frustrated by it all and told the guys, "Stay in your freaking lane. I'm tired of hearing screaming."

But even after Hannah told everyone to stop fighting, she left and could still hear the guys' arguing in the other room. She returned, this time to tell the group that she was hurt and frustrated that everyone was more focused on fighting than on getting to know her.

Hannah said that she didn't want to continue with the show anymore, but after talking with Chris, she decided to continue on with the Rose Ceremony. Devin Harris, Kevin Fortenberry, and Grant Eckel were all sent home, which meant that Luke P. got to stick around for at least another week.

Even though nine men received roses and got to travel to Latvia for the next week of The Bachelorette, that doesn't mean that they're definitely safe. Hannah told the remaining men that she needed to see some changes from them in order to believe that any of them could be her husband. She said:

With everything that happened I just feel so mad. I feel so defeated with me being able to see a future with anybody. We have got to get on the same page with that.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, June 24 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.