Things are getting real, folks. The four women left on The Bachelor took Peter Weber home this week, which meant some tough conversations about their relationships. But aside from the typical concerned parent who makes hometown dates slightly cringe-y, there were some other factors that shook things up. So, for those who need a recap of what happened with Peter across the country this week, here's who went home during Peter's Bachelor hometown dates:

Hannah Ann was the first to bring Peter home to Knoxville, Tennessee. The pair went axe throwing, which was inspired by Hannah Ann's dad, "Ranger Rick," who works in the lumber biz. Rick was clearly a little skeptical of Peter, especially when the latter revealed he wanted to tell Hannah Ann he was falling in love. "I’d rather you not say that to her unless you truly mean it ... Do not say that word unless wholeheartedly you take that to heart," Rick warned. Well, Peter must've really felt it, because he revealed his emotions to her, and the two ended the evening on good terms.

Next was Kelsey, who brought Peter back to Iowa. The pair made wine together wine and she told him she's in love with him. Peter revealed similar — but not exactly the same — feelings after meeting her family. "Thank you so much for just always being you, and my heart has definitely fallen," he told her.

Madison's hometown date brought the couple to the Auburn basketball stadium (her dad is a basketball coach there ICYMI), and back to her family's house, where religion was a big topic of conversation. She wanted to tell Peter she doesn't want to have sex until marriage, and that she's falling in love with him, but neither topic made its way into conversation. Nonetheless, the pair ended on great (and kiss-filled) terms.

Last up was Victoria F.'s hometown date in Virginia Beach, and here's where things got interesting. The pair had a successful day; they got ice cream and then were serenaded by country star Hunter Hayes. But after the daytime portion, Peter saw his ex-girlfriend Merissa, who is also from Virginia Beach, and she shared some major news about her old friend Victoria: "There's been many relationships broken up because of her, and I don't think it's a good relationship for you," she told him.

Peter, obviously, was a little shaken by this revelation, and tried to talk it out with Victoria F. before he met her family that evening. But things do not go well; the pair fought and Peter left before even going inside her parents' house.

The next morning, they got together to talk about the situation. "I'm falling in love with you," Victoria said, but Peter's still had concerns. "How am I supposed to have any type of confidence in us?" he asked, noting Victoria was quick to walk away from him in the past. "I don't want to make a decision right now," Peter explained, then escorted her out of the hotel room.

ABC

Because Victoria F.'s date was clearly the rockiest, fans likely thought she would be the one going home, but in a big twist, Peter decided to say goodbye to Kelsey instead. "You told me you loved me and that meant the world to me, but I just wasn't there," Peter explained. I guess him saying his "heart" had "fallen" wasn't the same — who knew?

So, Hannah Ann got the first rose, Madison got the second, and Victoria F. got the third. The three contestants will embark on Fantasy Suite week in Australia in the Feb. 24 episode, and previews show there might be some drama when it comes to Madison's thoughts about premarital sex. "I wouldn't be able to move forward if you have slept with other women," she said in the intense preview.

To watch it all play out, fans can tune in to The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.