Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood pulled off his first big task as a leading man when he survived his first rose ceremony without any major gaffes. Back in ye olde days of Bachelor Nation, Night One's eliminated women never showed their faces on TV again, but now there's a great chance of seeing these contestants pop up on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. We have a long ways to go before possibly spotting these women again, but who does Colton send home on Night One of The Bachelor? Revian, Erin, Tahzjuan, Devin, Alex D., Jane, and Laura were eliminated at the season's first rose ceremony.

After gamely entertaining women's jokes about his virginity and maneuvering contestants stealing him from each other, Colton awarded his first impression rose to 23-year-old content creator Hannah G. Once this immunity pass was handed out, the other women's nerves set in, and Miami native Nicole even grew teary about giving up so much to be on The Bachelor. Of course, Nicole ultimately had nothing to worry about, but the same can't be said for the seven women who left the mansion without a rose petal in sight.

Within the eliminated group, Alex D. received the most screen time, arriving at the mansion while wearing a sloth costume. The 23-year-old stepped out of the limo joking that she heard Colton liked to take things "slooowly." Despite the fact that she's actually an account manager, her ABC bio even listed her occupation as "sloth," which was likely her kiss of death. Costumes on Night One are often hits or misses (remember future Bachelorette JoJo's unicorn head?), and although Alex eventually took off her sloth costume and proved to be a quick talker, maybe she would've gotten a rose if she dressed as a dog instead. Colton can't resist a cute puppy, right?

ABC/Rick Rowell

Erin, a 28-year-old from Texas, also planned a grand limo entrance, arriving at the mansion in a horse-drawn carriage and posing as Cinderella. She encouraged Colton to "come find [her] at midnight," but it looks like the former NFL star was swept up by the other ladies at the ball. Maybe Erin can set aside a glass slipper for her Paradise prince later this year.

Although Revian's entrance included her speaking Mandarin, a stream of other women introducing themselves in another language slightly dulled her own moment. While Tahzjuan whipped out a pun to teach Colton how to say her name, she joined Devin, Jane, and Laura in receiving fairly unmemorable edits by the end of the night. Don't worry, ladies, I'm sure you're amazing, independent gals who don't need The Bachelor for validation!

ABC/Rick Rowell

With these first cuts now over, it's time to start theorizing about how to build the best Bachelor fantasy league bracket. What glittery dress was suave enough for its owner to earn a one-on-one date? Whose bubbly personality will carry her right to hometowns? Until next week, I'll try honing my predictions for which women will steal Colton's heart in no time.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.