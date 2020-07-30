When it comes to the latest insider details coming to light about the royal family, there are a few true voices of authority fans turn to. Omid Scobie is a journalist whose sole focus is royal news, and he's built an entire career out of it. Most recently, he's teamed up with fellow royal news expert Carolyn Durand to pen a highly-anticipated book about the lives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The book has more eyes on them than ever before, but who are Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand? Here's everything to know about the Finding Freedom Authors.

At 30 years old, Scobie's got one impressive resume. He is the Royal Editor at Large for Harper's Bazaar magazine and, according to his writer bio, "has covered the lives and philanthropic work of the younger members of the British Royal Family for over eight years." His journalistic work has take him on some pretty epic journeys. Not only has he attended multiple royal weddings, but he's traveled extensively with the Sussexes to cover their royal engagements around the world.

Scobie wears a lot of hats, and his work takes him far outside the realm of online magazines. He's also a royal news contributor for ABC, and has regularly appeared on Good Morning America to spill the royal tea. According to his Twitter, he also hosts ABC's podcast The Heir Pod. Oh, and speaking of Twitter, Scobie's page boasts a whopping 51,000 followers, so he's definitely solidified himself as a go-to source with royal fans.

It only makes sense Scobie linked up with another royal news guru like Durand to pen a biographical novel. Carolyn Durand is a producer and writer working in London covering royal news, and she's got a lot of experience under her belt. Durand is a Royal contributor for ELLE.com and OprahMag.com, and, according to her writer bio, has covered the royal family for more than 15 years. In that time, she's gotten well-acquainted with the Cambridges and Sussexes, and has even produced one-on-one interviews with key members of the royal family (including Prince Harry!).

The duo's new book, Finding Freedom, is slated to arrive Aug. 11, and according to its Amazon listing, tells "the first, epic and true story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life together."

Although Meghan and Harry had no part in contributing to the book, they will most likely be well-represented. The Duke and Duchess have had a positive, working relationship with Scobie and Durand through the years, so they'll presumably be well-represented.