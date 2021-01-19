When Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20, she'll make history as the first woman, the first Black person, and the first individual of South Asian descent to hold the office. Additionally, the former senator from California will also make history as the first mom to be vice president. Harris is stepmom to her husband, Doug Emhoff's, children from his first marriage, and if you're wondering who Kamala Harris' stepkids are, here's what you need to know about her stepson and stepdaughter, who lovingly refer to the incoming vice president as "Momala."

Though the inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, will look a little different due to security threats and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the inaugural committee asking supporters to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus — most of Congress, the Supreme Court Justices, and former presidents, such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are still set to attend. Of course, Biden's and Harris' families are also expected to attend the swearing in ceremony, including Biden's wife, Jill, and children, Ashley and Hunter. The incoming vice president will be accompanied by her husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, and Harris' stepkids, Cole and Ella Emhoff.

Harris has been vocal about her close relationship with Cole and Ella. After her historic win on Nov. 7, she addressed them specifically in her speech saying, "To my husband Doug; our children, Cole and Ella; my sister, Maya; and our whole family, I love you all more than I can express."

Cole, 26, and Ella, 21, were born to Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin Mackin. Since marrying Emhoff in 2014, though, Harris has also apparently developed a close relationship with Cole and Ella. In a May 2019 interview with Elle, Harris even explained that the two affectionately call her "Momala," because they agreed it was a lot better than using the term "stepmom." Harris is also friends with her husband's ex-wife, Mackin, who will also be in attendance at the inauguration on Wednesday.

According to a January 2021 interview with The New York Times, the siblings were hardly in public view before November, and lived largely outside the political scene. Cole, who graduated from Colorado College in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in psychology, works at a production company in Los Angeles and lives in LA with his girlfriend. Though Cole has an Instagram account, where he shared snaps of his girlfriend, he hasn't posted pictures in over a year.

Ella is a senior at Parsons School of Design in New York studying textile design and is set to graduate in 2021. In a November 2020 interview with Garage, she shared that she started knitting because it helped relieve her anxiety. Her hand-knit garments have gotten plenty of buzz through her Instagram account, where she regularly posts her colorful creations and takes commissions. She also has her own website, ellaemhoff.com, which is currently under construction. Besides knitting, the 21-year-old enjoys doing stick-and-poke tattoos, and has tattooed her dog's name, a flower, and a salmon fish on herself.

In an October 2020 interview with Glamour, the siblings opened up about their close relationship with Harris. Cole, who described the incoming vice president as someone "completely unique and totally special," shared some of his fond memories forging a relationship with Harris as his and Ella's stepmom. "We would just have these real conversations at dinner, almost Socratic, where we would all bounce off each other," he said. Ella also explained how she looks up to Harris as a role model, sharing, "It’s so empowering to see someone who’s so sure of herself and is not going to back down."

As the blended family prepares to support Harris in her new role as vice president, you'll certainly be seeing more of the siblings in the spotlight. You can tune into the inauguration ceremony virtually on YouTube and bideninaugural.org, or on most major networks, including ABC, CBS and NBC.