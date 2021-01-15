Even while kicking back, the soon-to-be Vice President's fashion is on point. In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram by her niece Meena Harris, Kamala Harris wears "the future is female" socks along with a soft, dusty rose-colored pantsuit. Although a suit isn't normally my go-to loungewear, Harris clearly knows how to drive home a message in big and small ways.

It's not often voters get to see politicians in their natural habitats, but the 56-year-old is clearly very close with her family. As she reclines on a comfy-looking brown chair, Meena, Harris' youngest sister Maya's daughter, offers her aunt some "Im-peach-mints" in a small jar. The pun isn't lost on Harris, as the Vice President-elect's serious face quickly dissolves into laughter. I can't think of a better snack to enjoy after President Trump's second impeachment on Jan. 13.

As professional as she looks even at home, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot her white-and-teal socks on full display. Naturally, even though they're just socks, they're still totally conveying the message that Harris' entire political career is a shining example of. And, of course, don't worry; you can get a pair of the socks for yourself.

Gumball Poodle has a ton of funky, wordy socks for sale, including the "the Future is Female" ribbed gym socks for $13. Even better, a portion of all the brand's proceeds goes to a non-profit organization of your choice. While you're copping Harris' style, you may also want to add a pair of the Kamala ribbed gym socks ($13, Gumball Poodle) to your cart, too. Pair them with either Harris' favorite Converse or Timberlands, and your style will rival that of the Vice President-elect's.

With Inauguration Day fast approaching on Jan. 20, voters have a lot more subtle, presidential fashion to look forward to from Harris. Although I doubt we'll see much of the dressed-down version of her, I'm looking forward to seeing what other styles she has up her blazer sleeves.

