It was almost certain to happen, but it's still shocking. On Jan. 13, 2021, Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be impeached twice, after the harrowing Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, when a mob of angry pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the impeachment vote. But these tweets about Trump's second impeachment aren't holding back about this historic first.

Trump is the third president ever to be impeached, and the first one to actually earn the dubious honor twice. Trump was first impeached in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020. Now, on Jan. 13, he has been impeached on charges of incitement of insurrection over his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot. The White House did not previously respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Trump's role in instigating the riot. What's more, Trump also became the first modern president to be impeached in a bipartisan vote, after 10 House Republicans crossed party lines to impeach the president. The final vote was 232-197 in favor of impeachment.

The Republicans who voted to impeach Trump include some high-profile representatives, such as Rep. Liz Cheney. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said in a Jan. 12 public statement. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing," she added. While some Twitter users are thanking these Republicans for their votes to impeach the president, others are pointing out that it's been a long time coming, or even just laughing through this historic — and deeply troubling — moment.

While the House impeachment vote passed handily, it's unclear what will happen when it goes to the Senate. Democrats do not currently have the 67-vote majority needed to convict Trump without Republican support. While some Republican senators have indicated they support Trump's removal from office, they have stopped short of endorsing impeachment. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly quietly pleased with the new impeachment push, per The New York Times, making the possibility of Republican support for impeachment more feasible.

Still, given the Senate schedule, it's unlikely that any impeachment trial will begin before Trump leaves office anyway on Jan. 20. A conviction by the Senate would normally remove a president from office, and a following vote can ban a president from holding office in the future. It remains to be seen what consequences Trump may ultimately face.