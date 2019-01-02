Starting a new workout plan or fitness routine can honestly feel intimidating AF. Maybe you feel like you're not confident enough, not strong enough, or perhaps you think you don't have the "right body type" to be someone who works out on the reg. (Spoiler: There is no "right body type" for fitness.) If you've ever thought any of these things, you're definitely not alone. These are all really common beliefs, but that's exactly why My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore created the NO BS Active workout plan: to help you, and so many others, realize that, if you have a body, fitness is for you. Simple enough, right?

In case you don't know who she is, Thore is the star of a show called My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and aside from her appearances on the TLC program, she's basically just a body-positive, fitness-loving woman living her best life. Now, she's launched a brand new workout plan called No BS Active, and it's all about inclusivity. In partnership with personal trainer Ryan Andreas, Thore created the fitness program with daily online exercises that can be done in the comfort of your home, for just $20 a month.

In an interview, Thore told PEOPLE that No BS Active offers something completely different from your typical workout plan. According to Thore, too many mainstream fitness programs don't represent fat bodies or those with limited physical abilities — and her mission is to change that.

“What I’ve heard a lot from people is that they want representation, because there are fat people everywhere, and there are fat people who exercise everywhere. I’m not an anomaly,” she told PEOPLE. “People are getting really excited that there is a workout program that features someone who looks like them and is probably a lot bigger than them, actually."

Thore went on to say that, within No BS Active, there are modifications for every single movement, so whether you're a beginner when it comes to a certain workout, or your body simply doesn't jive with a specific type of movement, Thore and Andreas have figured out alternatives you can turn to as you get your sweat on.

And BTW, you won't find any weight-loss rhetoric in Thore's new fitness program. “I always had the expectation of weight loss hanging over me, so that made me very hyperfocused on one goal, and it made me very obsessive,” Thore told PEOPLE. “Now, I work out for the sake of working out. I work out because it makes me feel good. It’s literally changed my entire life, and that’s the message I want people to know. You can be active and there’s so many more benefits other than losing weight.”

With the arrival of a new year, the timing of No BS Active's launch couldn't be more perfect. Each workout session within the program is just 24 minutes long, and the fitness plan gives you a new exercise to do five days a week, as per PEOPLE. Additionally, the workouts are equipment-free (with the option of adding in small dumbbells, if you feel like it), so you really can do them anywhere you want.

According to No BS Active's website, once you subscribe to the program, you'll receive a PDF file with an intro pack and an instructional video to watch before you begin your workouts. You can easily play the videos through YouTube on your phone, tablet, or stream them to a smart TV. And, as an added bonus, you'll get one recipe a week on Fridays, as well as a webinar at the end of each month, as per the workout program's website.

“I’ve gotten such a good response from people, whether they be fat people or people with different abilities, or people who just aren’t confident in their fitness levels," Thore told PEOPLE.

New year, new inclusive approach to fitness. Are you down?