Valentine's Day is almost here, folks, and there are so many ways to celebrate this romantic holiday with loved ones, friends, and partners. If you prefer a chilled-out Valentine's Day or are just a big fast food fan like I am, you might already be familiar with White Castle's Valentine's Day. In my opinion, White Castle's 2019 Valentine's Day Dinner is the best low-key way to celebrate your romantic or platonic love this V-Day.

For the last 28 years on Valentine's Day, the Ohio-based chain has been converting their grab-and-go restaurants into romantic sit downs with tablecloths, red and white balloons, flower arrangements, and menus at the table. This year, White Castle locations in 11 different cities and states are hosting Valentine's Day sit down meals, so if you live in Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Louisville, Minneapolis, Nashville, St. Louis, or New York/New Jersey, head over to Open Table to reserve your V-Day table. Select White Castle locations will also be taking reservations on Feb. 15 because who said the love only has to last one day?

Though the 2019 menu isn't available yet, past V-Day menu items have included meals called "Love At First Bite" and "Eggspress Your Love," per Delish.

The White Castle website listed other menu items that appeared on the V-Day menu in 2018, including "the Original Slider, the Veggie Slider," and "a limited-time Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Smoothie, made with a creamy blend of real strawberries and vanilla yogurt, and topped with a decadent layer of rich Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce." If treating your Valentine to that smoothie doesn't scream "I love you," I don't know what does. Business Insider also shared a photo of last year's Valentine's Day menu which included classics faves in addition to new treats made just for the holiday. According to Delish, a record 30,000 people took part in the festivities at White Castle last year.

For all the homebodies who prefer to stay in on V-Day, I have good news: White Castle is also offering delivery on Feb. 14 which means you technically don't even have to get dressed to enjoy their V-Day special, a "Crave Case." According to a White Castle press release, people who are interested in getting a Crave Case delivered on Feb. 14 should keep their eyes peeled for more details in early February.

If you don't live in a city or state with a participating White Castle, worry not because there are plenty of fast food restaurants, grab-and-go eateries, and even grocery stores offering Valentine's Day specials this year.

Dunkin' is debuting a brand new donut flavor — The Cookie Dough & Brownie Batter Double Filled Donut — the first donut to feature two different fillings. The donut and coffee chain is also bringing back old flavors in heart shaped donuts, so you can treat your boo to a romantic Boston Kreme or Jelly-flavored treat. For all my fellow cheese lovers, Aldi is selling heart-shaped cheeses for a dairy lover's dream and customers can pick from two heart-shaped flavors — the Happy Farms PreferredMature Cheddar Classic English Cheese and the Happy Farms PreferredWensleydale with Raspberries and White Chocolate. (Or you can do what I plan to do and buy both.)

Whether you indulge in a sit-down White Castle evening, grab a heart-shaped breakfast from Dunkin' for your partner, or treat your friends to some holiday cheeses, Valentine's Day 2019 will definitely be a good one.