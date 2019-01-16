Let's face it: Going out for dinner on Valentine's Day usually take a decent amount of effort. If you're anything like me, you usually spend the night picking out an outfit, getting dolled up, making reservations at some uppity restaurant, and maybe splurging on a bottle of champagne. TBH, it's kind of exhausting. Thankfully, White Castle understands the struggle, and the company is doing its best to bring Valentine's Day dinner to the comfort of its customers' homes. In fact, White Castle's Valentine's Day 2019 delivery is coming, which means every Craver can enjoy their favorite romantic meal right in their kitchen.

In case you're unaware, White Castle takes Valentine's Day very seriously. According to a press release emailed to Elite Daily, the company has spent the past 27 years offering its customers the chance to spend Valentine's Day dinner inside participating White Castle restaurants. Those who've already gone were able to experience romantic decor, hostess seating, table side service, and, of course, a dinner selection from White Castle's crave-worthy menu. This year, the company is offering the same service — but that's not the point I'm trying to make here.

As I previously mentioned, White Castle is offering a new delivery option for Valentine's Day 2019 that'll bring the company's holiday meal straight to your doorstep. In other words, if you don't want to leave the house on Feb. 14 (even for an order of Sliders), White Castle has you covered.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to White Castle's press release, customers who'd rather relax at home on Valentine's Day will be able to order "Love Castle" Crave Cases for the big night. Apparently, those Feb. 14 deliveries will bring White Caste's "enchanting Valentine’s Day experience" straight to Cravers' doorsteps.

Per White Castle, the Crave Cases will be brought to customers through the company's delivery partners, which were not specifically mentioned in its press release. However, the company asks that anyone who's interested in its Valentine's Day deliveries keep their eyes open for more news in early February. Elite Daily reached out to White Castle and asked what's included in the Crave Cases and where customers can order them, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

If you end up wanting to visit your local participating White Castle on Valentine's Day, you'll still be in for a treat. Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, talked about the holiday dinner special in a press release — and it sounds enchanting AF. He said,

Valentine’s Day has become a longstanding tradition that is very special to many of our customers and team members across the country. Many Cravers have shared stories with us about meeting the loves of their lives, or forming lifelong friendships at our restaurants, so we look forward to hosting this special event every year to help our fans build even more memorable moments.

If you're sold on a Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle, you can make your reservation right now by visiting OpenTable.com or by calling one of the company's regional offices. This year, there are multiple White Castles in a handful of states that are offering dinner reservations on both Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 — so plan your romantic meals accordingly.