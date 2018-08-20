Hey, Upper East Siders, nothing like a trip down memory lane, right? Plus, if you're anything like me, Gossip Girl is one of your all-time favorite TV shows. So much so, I've decided to reveal which Gossip Girl character you are, according to your zodiac sign. So, with that said, are you ready to get into character, stargazers? (...And action!)

Whether you're about to get expelled from Constance Billard School for Girls, or secretly crushing on someone who attends St. Jude's, you're technically still part of Manhattan's elite, and that in itself comes with a whole lot of responsibility. Who knows? Maybe you're over the drama, and off to Paris for the summer. Although, rest assured, your past mistakes will be waiting to haunt you the moment you get back. Granted, it's not always easy being the "it girl" of the Upper East Side, but then again, what's the worst that could happen? (Especially when you're the daughter of a very wealthy heiress and a billionaire doctor.)

Truth is, sometimes, not even the "Queen Bee" of the Upper East Side can save you from all the drama. On the contrary, even she gets insecure every once in a while, especially when she feels like she stuck behind someone's else's shadow. Speaking of which, here's a closer look at your life in the Upper East side, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Chuck Bass

You're impulsive, smoldering, and just like your ruling planet, Mars, you love a good challenge. You wear your ego on your sleeve, and you're not afraid to go to war, by any means necessary. You're also not one to take "no" for an answer, especially when it revolves around something you desire.

Taurus: You're Lily Van Der Woodsen

You've been surrounded by wealth your entire life, so you naturally exude luxury, and all things posh. In addition to that, you're especially stubborn, as you are not a big fan of change. Oh, and you can thank your ruling planet Venus for your irresistible charms.

Gemini: You're Dan Humphrey

You're friendly and approachable, but you're also really complex and difficult to read. You're a witty intellectual, and you're curious to know how other people's mind's work in the process. However, some seem to think you're shady, and others are completely mesmerized by you. Truth is, you're all of the above, but what no one know is, you simply can't get enough of the gossip.

Cancer: Serena Van Der Woodsen

You're a ball of emotions, and just like the moon, you're a magnetic force unconsciously pulling the whole world toward you. Although, despite your natural glow, there's an entire ocean of emotion waiting to burst from within you; hence your impromptu romances and secret rendezvous. However, the truth is, you're incredibly secretive and prefer to keep your life private.

Leo: You're Nate Archibald

You're highly passionate, enthusiastic, and a hopeless romantic at heart. You'll do anything for the people you love, and even when you're not in the mood, there's no avoiding the spotlight. Literally.

Virgo: You're Rufus Humphrey

You're reserved, hard-working, and a true perfectionist. You stop at nothing to serve your family and friends; however, in the midst of this, it's important that you make time for yourself, otherwise you'll start feeling restless and self-critical.

Libra: Vanessa Abrams

Friendships, romance, and all of your relationships in general, consume your life. There's nothing in the world more important to you than justice and companionship, even if that means saying "no" to someone you love.

Scorpio: You're Blair Waldorf

You're intense, sexual, and highly vengeful when crossed. You plot like no one's business, and you're not afraid to be ruthless when necessary. However, behind that penetrating gaze, lives a highly emotional woman who is deeply afraid of being rejected.

Sagittarius: You're Georgina Sparks

Your love for partying and strange adventures can be a bit excessive. In fact, you're a bit reckless, to say the least. However, truth be told, no one knows how to throw a party like you can.

Capricorn: You're Eric Van Der Woodsen

You're serious, righteous, grounded, and incredibly mature for your age. Despite all you've been through, there's still a steady determination that lives within you.

Aquarius: You're Jenny Humphrey

You're eccentric, rebellious, and freedom-loving. Despite people's opinions of you, you stand strong in your unique purpose, even if that means your reputation is completely ruined.

Pisces: You're Dorota Kishlovsky

You're compassionate, gentle, and incredibly giving. You may not necessarily be a person of many of words, but your actions speak for themselves. Truth is, everyone in the world wishes they had someone like you by their side.