Where’s Selena Gomez During The 2018 Grammys? Justin Bieber Wasn’t The Only One Missing

Music's biggest night officially arrived when they unrolled the red carpet for the 2018 Grammy Awards. Fans were on high alert waiting to see if one very big celebrity would make an appearance. After Gomez's Grammy snub, it was up in the air whether she would show up to the award show or stay home and order Postmates. So, was Selena Gomez at the 2018 Grammys? It's a little surprising that Gomez did not show up, but the singer seemingly has a good reason.

Fans had their suspicions that Gomez would end up attending the show — she is considered a regular at the Grammy Awards. A huge clue was found via Twitter: Users discovered a lot of Gomez's glam team were present in New York City. Tom Bachik, Gomez's nail guru, was confirmed to be in the big apple, which definitely left fans feeling hopeful. Someone tweeted asking the nail stylist if Gomez would be attending the Grammys, and he liked the tweet. TOM'S VERIFIED ACCOUNT LIKED THE TWEET, THIS MUST MEAN SOMETHING. The only thing this really confirmed was that he liked the tweet, but fans read into it as an endorsement Gomez would be present at the show.

On the other hand, fans were concerned that Justin Bieber's absence from the Grammys would affect Gomez. TMZ confirmed on Jan. 26 that Bieber would not be in attendance at the Grammys. The reason is pretty simple — he does not want to go because his new album is not yet completed. This is the second year in a row Bieber will not be at the Grammys. Hopefully, the next time he attends, it'll be because his new mystery album is finished (and nominated).

Apparently Gomez is following his lead because she was seen heading to the recording studio in NYC, and did not show up to the Grammys. Hmmm... I wonder what she's up to.

Even if it means she's working on new music, Gomez's absence from the show has fans perplexed. They definitely miss you, Selena.

The empty red carpet was a popular photo used by fans.

The question surrounding whether Gomez would attend the Grammys or not was brought to everyone's attention because of the fact that Selena Gomez did not appear on the nomination list. Although Gomez didn't release an album this past year, she had a ton of singles. Just a couple include, "It Ain't Me" and "Wolves" — both total bangers. Gomez was also one of the top streaming artists of the year, which caused even more outrage among Selenators.

In fact, the 2018 Grammy nominations were not kind to any former Disney stars. Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato were also left out of the nominees list.

